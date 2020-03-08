Whither Missouri?
In the summer of 1938, the man considered the nation’s “ranking authority and leading voice” on conservation posed that question to the state in an essay that ran in the inaugural edition — Vol. 1, No. 1 — of Missouri Conservationist.
Missourians had two years earlier amended their constitution to create a nonpartisan conservation commission designed to check political and special interest influence and to use science and public input to manage the state’s forests, prairies, rivers and wildlife.
It was a check that achieved a balance.
“The first step in conservation is to want it,” Aldo Leopold wrote in that essay, after comparing the state to a fisherman who had successfully remained upright while leaping from rock to rock in a swift stream — a metaphor for the many challenges the state faced.
“I speak as one with wet feet who hopes you can keep yours dry,” wrote Leopold, who had battled unsuccessfully elsewhere to set up commissions that were independent of the caprice and conceit of legislators and special interests.
A decade earlier, Leopold and others had laid out a model they hoped states would follow. A governor would appoint, with state senate approval, an unpaid commission to hire a director who would then ensure the best science was used to make decisions. Commissioners would serve six-year staggered terms to mitigate the influence of any one governor.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s Missouri model; our conservation house is built on the Leopold framework.
What Missouri residents achieved was a milestone in conservation history because, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, it was “the world’s first apolitical, science-based conservation agency ...”
The model Leopold outlined has allowed the state to restore depleted and even extirpated game and non-game species, protected remnant virgin prairie, helped rebuild the devastated forests of southern Missouri, and more.
There is much work to do, but for more than 80 years, Missouri has stayed upright on that rock, despite sometimes treacherous political currents.
That success is now threatened by state Rep. Robert Ross, a Republican from Texas County. His House Joint Resolution 100 is a slippery piece of legerdemain that would upend Missouri.
It would create a permanent Joint Committee on Administrative Rules in the state constitution giving lawmakers the ability to annul or disapprove MDC rules that they think might be, among other things, “arbitrary and capricious” or “unreasonably burdensome.”
That is sufficiently ambiguous to do a lot of damage, precisely what Leopold feared and exactly the thing Missouri residents did not want — then or now.
Proponents argue that the legislative oversight committee would not have authority to write new rules, but that is disingenuous; the power to annul and disapprove MDC regulations is the power to run roughshod over the agency and conservation.
Ross and his allies in the legislature also argued during a hearing recently that HJR 100 would be an important part of our system of checks and balances, but their argument is cunning without being wise. The creation of a conservation commission free of legislative interference is itself a critical check on government — one citizens imposed to check lawmakers and special interests. Ross, then, is not advocating for adding another check but rather removing one — on him and other lawmakers — and in doing so would upset that balance that has worked well for the state.
(It also was noted during the hearing that MDC is arguably the most admired conservation department in the country, and it is not a coincidence that it is also the one agency that is most independent of lawmakers. Some suggested the model be adopted for agencies ... perhaps the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.)
During the hearing, HJR 100 was universally panned. Ducks Unlimited, the Missouri Prairie Foundation, the Sierra Club, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Conservation Federation of Missouri have come out against it. Most characterized it as a step backward and a betrayal of Missouri residents.
In September 1947, nearly a decade after that first issue of Missouri Conservationist came out, Leopold made his last trip to Missouri to speak at the retirement of one of the founding fathers of conservation in the state, E. Sydney Stephens.
“Conservation, at bottom, rests on the conviction that there are things in this world more important than dollar signs ...” Leopold said in that speech in 1947. “Many of these other things attach to the land and to the life that is on it and in it.”
He then warned that already the number of people who believed that were “growing scarcer, but less so in Missouri than elsewhere. That is why conservation is possible here.”
Most famously, he said: “If conservation can become a living reality anywhere, it can do so in Missouri. This is because Missourians are not yet completely industrialized in mind and spirit, and I hope never will be.”
Are we the Missourians Leopold hoped we’d be when it comes to conservation?
HJR 100 is the test for our time.
Whither Missouri?
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.