It's just like the flu.
That's what Philip Doane told The Associated Press about the pandemic.
Actually, he said, "The so-called Spanish influenza is nothing more or less than the old-fashioned grippe."
Doane's comment and others like it ran unchallenged in newspapers around the country in 1918 as that pandemic was on its way to killing 675,000 Americans.
"Spanish influenza is plain la grippe — same old fever and chills," was the headline in the Little Rock newspaper. This, despite the fact that at nearby Camp Pike, 8,000 cases were admitted to the hospital in four days, and Francis Blake, one of the four members of the U.S. Army's Pneumonia Commission at Pike, wrote: "You ought to see this hospital tonight. Every corridor, and there are miles of them with a double row of cots and every ward nearly with an extra row down the middle with influenza patients and lots of barracks about the camp turned into emergency infirmaries and the Camp closed ... There is only death and destruction."
All of this and more is in John Barry's 2004 book, “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in Human History.”
It offers perspective on the way this country, its leaders and the media responded to that pandemic — and lessons for this one.
Newspapers came in for a blistering in Barry's book because they went along with politicians who downplayed the pandemic. Over and over, Barry wrote, in hundreds of newspapers, they repeated the assurances coming from officials. Newspapers weren't alone; business downplayed it too. Vicks VapoRub carried ads in many of those same papers: "Simply the old-fashioned grip masquerading under a new name."
Yet everybody knew something much more serious was unfolding.
A century later, we are in the midst of another pandemic, waiting history's judgment on politicians and the role of the media.
On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump, speaking during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, said the 15 cases in the U.S. at that time would disappear within a couple of days. "This is a flu. This is like a flu," he said.
We now know that Trump had already been warned earlier that what was coming would be the greatest national security threat his presidency would face. And we know that he knew it was more serious than the flu.
“It goes through air, Bob," Trump told Bob Woodward on Feb. 7. "That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch — you don’t have to touch things, right? But the air — you just breathe the air. That’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than your — you know, your — even your strenuous flus.”
"This is deadly stuff."
Pushed further in subsequent interviews, Trump acknowledged to Woodward on March 19: “To be honest with you, I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic."
There are a lot of after-election postmortems underway, and some would have you believe it was just a bad bit of luck that cost Trump the presidency, that bad luck being "the worst pandemic in a hundred years that, by Election Day, would kill nearly a quarter of a million Americans and cause an economic collapse to rival the Great Depression," as one defender said. None of that squares with intentional downplaying of the virus.
It was more than luck; it was a choice. Would that Biden learn that lesson. The worst pandemic in a hundred years is far from played out, and harder days may be coming — Dr. Fauci's "tough winter," and what Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recently called the "most difficult phase of this epidemic."
Barry later wrote an afterward for subsequent editions of his bestseller. Some of his conclusions:
• “For as horrific as the (1918) disease itself was, public officials and the media helped create the terror — not by exaggerating the disease but by minimizing it, by trying to reassure.”
• “For if there is a single dominant lesson from 1918, it’s that governments need to tell the truth in a crisis. ... You don’t manage the truth, you tell the truth.”
• “The public could trust nothing and so they knew nothing. Society is, ultimately, based on trust; as trust broke down people became alienated not only from those in authority, but also from each other.”
And finally, Barry’s conclusion:
• “So the final lesson of 1918, a simple one yet one most difficult to execute, is that those who occupy positions of authority must lessen the panic that can alienate all within a society. Society cannot function if it is every man for himself. By definition, civilization cannot survive that. Those in authority must retain the public’s trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one. Lincoln said that first, and best. A leader must make whatever horror exists concrete. Only then will people be able to break it apart.”
