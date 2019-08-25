Having spent my childhood in Milwaukee, then Kansas, we were Packers and Chiefs fans at our house when I was growing up. But I still remember watching the Dolphins during that perfect 1972 season. I’d lay there, stretched out on the living room floor, chin in my hands, staring at the television.
Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti became a childhood hero that year.
Buoniconti was a former altar boy; I was serving as a 10-year-old altar boy at Sts. Peter and Paul that season. He, too, came from a working class background, and since he was considered too small to play pro ball, he served as inspiration for those of us who were little guys growing up. (I wrestled at 126 pounds my junior year in high school.) Naysayers didn’t deter him. Opponents didn’t deter him.
Neither did concussions. Or being knocked out. Buoniconti was knocked unconscious four or five times during games, including one in which afterward he didn’t remember playing for an entire quarter. He estimated that during 27 years of playing everything from boyhood to pro ball he absorbed more than a half-million blows to the head, according to Sports Illustrated.
But back then, that kind of toughness was all the more reason to idolize a player, and all the more reason to play football.
Later in life — later than many other NFL players — Buoniconti battled his own neurological issues and dementia. That heartbreaking Sports Illustrated piece two years ago laid out the depth of damage: He couldn’t tie his shoes or figure out how to hang up a telephone after a conversation.
“I feel lost,” he is quoted as saying. “I feel like a child.”
Buoniconti, who died last month, posthumously donated his brain for CTE research.
What I didn’t know until he died last month was that Buoniconti also had joined a list of other tough-guy players urging parents to reconsider tackle football for children, at least until age 14.
His son, Marc Buoniconti, also told the magazine: “If someone asked if their child should play organized contact football, I could not in good conscience recommend it. I don’t think it’s safe. It’s pretty evident that something significant is happening to the brain as far as disrupted development over time. I cannot recommend football for, really, anybody. I was 50-50 on this already but, then, watching my dad — that sealed it for me.”
Marc, by the way, was paralyzed in 1985 while playing college football.
Still, I never questioned the obvious trade-offs that come with the game.
Other childhood football heroes and tough guys, including Terry Bradshaw and Mike Ditka, have joined the list of those who said they wouldn’t want their sons to play football, concluding in Ditka’s words that the rewards are not worth the risks. A few years back, Troy Aikman made headlines when he said that if he had a young son he wouldn’t encourage him to play football, either, and that the game was at a “real crossroads.”
Players may be at the crossroads, but fans, schools and hometowns are a long way from any kind of reckoning.
I was a student at Kansas State when its football team was considered one of the the worst D-1 programs in the nation, and I still remember the sting of the Sports Illustrated “Futility U” article that labeled the Wildcats “America’s most hapless team,” which came out a few years after I graduated.
When I return to Manhattan now, I see what the success of that team under Coach Bill Snyder meant not just for the university, not just for Manhattan, but for an entire state. The number of hotel rooms, restaurants and other businesses exploded in Manhattan, to accommodate not just fans but also the growth in student enrollment that also can be attributed largely to Snyder. Newspapers reported that after each win — and there were more than 200 of them under Snyder — car sales spiked. Get on Interstate 70 on a day when K-State is playing at home and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
We remain entangled — emotionally, financially, culturally — in a game that is exacting a high price from those who play it.
I went to see the Wildcats last November as part of a family reunion in Manhattan. It was the second to last home game before Snyder announced his retirement. I also cheered on the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on television last fall.
But as seasons get rolling this fall, my enthusiasm for the game is nearly played out.
Football may not be at a crossroads, but I am.
Too many childhood heroes have fallen.
ANDY OSTMEYER is the metro editor for The Joplin Globe. Contact him at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.