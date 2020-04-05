You'll notice changes with today's paper. It's leaner — reflecting the leaner times we're currently in — and we've added a health page where sports used to be.
Bear with us; this is temporary.
Sports will be back. Hopefully, baseball can resume this spring, even if the season is abbreviated.
How temporary all of this will be depends on the pandemic, which depends to some extent on us and how seriously we take our responsibilities to do the right things now. But we know this will drag on through the month of April, most likely into May.
We've already got dozens of cases in our readership area and thousands more in the states of Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Businesses of all kinds are having to adapt, and we're no exception. Like you, this is terra incognita for us; some of our staff are doing what you're doing — working from home, trying to figure out how to do their jobs while minimizing the risk to themselves and others.
During this time, with every game and sporting event canceled, we have temporarily moved our sports to the back of the B section on Sunday and moved it inside the B section daily, and we've shrunk the amount of space we normally dedicate to sports news. There simply is not as much to report on that front right now. You won't find our weekend section on Friday because just about every event and concert and activity has been brought to a halt.
In the meantime, we've added more health news. That is what readers tell us they want.
We keep in the newsroom what I call the Big Blue Board. It is a large television screen with a dashboard of sorts giving us a real-time ranking of what stories readers are choosing online, how long they're staying on a particular story and much more. The Big Blue Board makes it clear readers want more COVID-19 and health news.
Regrettably, The Joplin Globe will be tighter for a while, an economic fact of life as advertising revenue dries up because businesses are shuttered for the time being.
But the paper that arrives in your driveway is just one part of who we are — an important part, but just one part. More content is always available online at joplinglobe.com.
Our outdoor page content, for example, has been moved online in the interim, and that's where you'll find Brent Frazee's column this week, which would normally run in the paper. Our church listings, which have run on Saturdays for years, also have moved online.
If you subscribe to the Globe, you get this content for free. If you are a subscriber who has not activated your free digital access, email us at circ@joplinglobe.com. Our folks in Subscriber Services will help you set it up.
We'll get through this, hopefully soon.
In the meantime, know that we appreciate your support.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
