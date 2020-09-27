Ed Bearss, who died recently at the age of 97, helped me see that our stories — our history — are important.
He wanted to make sure our stories were told, our history preserved.
I can only think of one way to repay him. Let's call it the Civil War in the West State Historic Site. More on that in just a second.
Bearss was a longtime historian for the National Park Service who later in life became something of a cult figure offering tours of Civil War battlefields around the country. In 2005, Smithsonian Magazine described him this way: "In Civil War circles, Bearss is nothing short of a rock star."
It was always a hope of mine that I could take my dad on one of his battlefield tours, but we never got to go. I did, however, get to interview Bearss a few times. He was always generous. He always astounded me with the amount of information and detail he could roll out like an advancing army. And he was always compelling — as good a storyteller as he was a historian.
Bearss was one of the experts, along with Shelby Foote and others, who offered commentary during Ken Burns' PBS series on the Civil War. A former U.S. Marine who was wounded in World War II, he also knew combat firsthand.
After the war, Bearss joined the National Park Service and became its "utmost authority on the Civil War," wrote Jim Lighthizer, president of the American Battlefield Trust. According to Lighthizer, it was during the Civil War centennial in the early 1960s that Bearss played a key role in saving and opening to the public two Western battlefields — Pea Ridge in Northwest Arkansas and Wilson’s Creek in Southwest Missouri — that had been an overlooked part of the national story.
Doing so sent the message that what happened out here on the frontier during the Civil War was nationally important, critical to the outcome of that war and the fate of the nation.
But his interest didn't end with Pea Ridge and Wilson's Creek. One of my interviews with Bearss concerned Newtonia. It was many years ago, and I wanted his opinion of a proposal to make the Ritchey Mansion and some surrounding land part of a state historic site. Newtonia was the scene of two battles, one in 1862 and the other in 1864.
“I commend them for what they are doing,” Bearrs told me, calling Newtonia “nationally” significant. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to take a step in the right direction."
With an endorsement like that, I thought the state would jump.
I remember thinking that if Newtonia could become a state historic site it would put Jasper and Newton counties smack dab in the middle of a rather remarkable way to tell a story.
The July 5, 1861, Battle of Carthage was described at that time as “the first serious conflict between the United States troops and the rebels.” The Encyclopedia of the American Civil War characterized it as the “the first large-scale land battle of the Civil War.”
Carthage is already a state historic site but only modestly so — fewer than 8 acres and a kiosk at Carter Spring are all the state has committed to tell that story. (There is great Civil War museum just off the square, however, that is not affiliated with the state historic site.)
Bearrs told me the 1864 battle at Newtonia was "the final act of (Gen. Sterling) Price’s great raid, the largest mounted expedition launched on either side, a deep penetration raid. It is the final major act in the trans-Mississippi.”
Which means we have in this area the opening act and the final act of the Civil War in the West — bookends, in other words.
Regrettably, the state didn't move on Newtonia. It was a missed moment, but one that can be undone. A few years later, Newtonia also was given a look by the National Park Service, which concluded that while there is a high degree of historic integrity, it didn't meet criteria for being nationally significant.
What if Carthage and Newtonia could be rolled into one state site — call it the Civil War in the West State Historic Site — and it would interpret and preserve the story of these three important episodes: the 1861, 1862 and 1864 fights? What if it went beyond that and tied in other events, such as the 1863 raid by Gen. Jo Shelby, the role of Black soldiers and the 1863 fight at the Sherwood/Rader Farm, and Neosho's brief role as the capital for the secessionist government? The stories are there, they just need help with the telling.
Tom Higdon of Stark City is another who got a chance to talk to Bearss.
"He was so enthusiastic; he was so wonderful," Higdon, treasurer of the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association, told me. The NBPA today owns the Matthew H. Ritchey home, which survived both battles and served as a hospital, and the group also is wanting to protect land from both battles.
Higdon relayed this story: Bearss always told people he never wanted a birthday present but instead wanted supporters to make a donation to battlefield preservation. He would collect the donated money and then give it to a worthy cause. One year, he chose the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association.
"I think he gave us $6,000 or $7,000," Higdon said.
This was another way of Bearss signaling to us that our local stories were important, that our history was worth saving.
Today, Higdon worries about the fate of the Newtonia site.
"We're not getting any younger," he told me. "We need young people to step up and preserve history."
An opportunity to save our history and do justice to an important chapter of our story awaits. Let's not miss it again.
If you want to help, you can reach Higdon at tehigdon@jscomm.net.
