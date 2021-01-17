U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., used part of our pages last week to launch a defense of himself and in the process accused the "media" of helping deceive Americans into thinking he was an “insurrectionist.”
Readers drew that conclusion on their own, without help from the media, as evidenced by letters from them, running more than 2-1 condemning him almost from the moment he announced his plan.
Some of those letters appear today.
------
Hawley's role will be debated for a long time, but setting aside the question of responsibility, his comment presumes that what happened Jan. 6 was an insurrection. Was it? We noted last week that it was the word many Republicans used to denounce what happened, including former President George W. Bush. And it was the word Democrats chose for last week's impeachment charge — "incitement of insurrection" — referring to what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
Is it the right word?
This from The Washington Post: "Political scientists have a definition for what transpired: an autogolpe or self-coup."
"A self-coup happens when a head of government, like a president or prime minister, attempts to seize extraordinary control over that government from within. That could mean suspending the Constitution, for instance, dissolving a legislative body or overturning the results of an otherwise free and fair election."
The paper quoted from John Polga-Hecimovich, a political scientist at the U.S. Naval Academy, who said: “As someone who studies democracy and political instability, I think it is absolutely justified to ask whether or not what occurred (Jan. 6) in Washington, D.C., was an attempted autogolpe or ‘merely’ an insurrection. I lean towards the former, although I imagine scholars will be debating this for a long time.”
------
It may seem a small thing to get hung up on a word. It is not.
“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter," according to Mark Twain. "’Tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”
Words are dangerous things — they convey truth. Or disguise it. They can be meaningless. Or dangerous.
------
What about calling it a "war?"
On Jan. 5, an FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning that some of the people traveling to Washington had violent plans; the travelers called what they hoped to bring down on the nation a "war."
The Washington Post reported that the FBI warning contained this: “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”
------
Speaking of those who attacked the Capitol, I'm ecstatic they caught the man who paraded the Confederate battle flag inside. This is the same building where President Abraham Lincoln and Black Jack Logan lay in state. John Lewis lay in state there just last year. Rosa Parks lay in honor in the U.S. Capitol after her death in 2005. Seeing that flag inside the Capitol infuriated me. Would that Logan's Army of the Tennessee had seen it.
------
One more thing about autogolpes, from Polga-Hecimovich as quoted in the Post: “Autogolpes tend to occur in places where democracy is already troubled or eroding; they generally don’t occur in well-performing, advanced liberal democracies. What this suggests about the U.S. is obviously concerning.”
Sometimes there are no words.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.