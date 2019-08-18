I so wish Carol could have written this ending.
For more than a decade she told the story of her battles with cancer in this space on Sunday mornings.
I wanted her to tell readers again that the cancer had been beaten back, to see the light on in her office and know that she had returned to her desk.
But that is not cancer. Cancer is a relentless predator.
It has taken the best among us. It did it again on Wednesday.
This time the cancer was not beaten back, yet through it all Carol lived the life she chose even as it kept coming on. Jane Cage used a word to describe Carol: "Intentional."
"Yes," I said to myself when I heard Jane say it.
Carol was a lot of things to me: Friend. Big Sis. Conscience. Co-conspirator.
And teacher.
Carol taught me there are a lot of kinds of courage in the world.
She had all of it, too.
The courage of her convictions.
The courage to live life intentionally after the cancer struck the first time, then after it ambushed her again.
The courage to love. To live life with passion. To fight.
Fight she did, and not just the cancer. She fought for her communities. She fought for the public's right to know. She fought for the integrity and future of journalism as it should be lived. Journalism, done right, isn't a job or thing you do, it's a calling, a thing you live. She lived it even as she was dying.
There has been an outpouring of support for the Globe after learning of Carol's death, and on behalf of those of us who had the honor to work with Carol and watch her living life intentionally, to watch her fight and to watch her live her passion for journalism, we say "thank you."
I want to share a few of those comments about Carol that resonated with us:
• "She will be missed even by those of us who were only readers and didn't know her personally."
The hallmark of a good writer, she would have loved knowing that.
• "Rest in peace my friend. You are a warrior and you will be missed."
• "Carol and her stories have been delivered to my door ever since she started at the Globe. Her professionalism was evident. My heartfelt condolences to her family and to her colleagues. Well done, Carol!!!"
• "What a brave and inspiring soul. Such sad news. Rest peacefully dear one!"
• "Carol was diagnosed with sarcoma a few months before me. All during my treatment my grandmother would send me the columns Carol wrote about her experience. I still have them. I’d never heard of sarcoma before my diagnosis and I never met Carol. But through her words I felt a connection in our shared battle."
She would love knowing that, too.
• "I had the privilege of sitting next to Carol over 10 years ago as she fought cancer. She was a bright light and changed the energy in the room. She was amazing to have at your side when going through something so challenging!"
• "If there were a single writer of the Globe that I could name that I have enjoyed the most over the years, it would be her. Lost another great one to cancer. So sad."
• And then this one, which sums up as well as anything my own feelings for Carol: "There are no words to express how much Carol will be missed by us all. Blessed to have known her, blessed to have been loved by her and blessed to have loved her. Sweet friend, rest knowing you showed us how to face your fears and fight the good fight. Godspeed!"
It has been a bit since Carol was in the newsroom. Sometimes, when I get to work early I turn the light on in her office.
I so want her to be in there, writing a different ending.
Andy Ostmeyer is the metro editor of The Joplin Globe. Contact him at aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
