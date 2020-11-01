Like Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, I grew up in a small town.
Except mine was in Kansas, not Missouri.
And like Parson, I also had my first real job at age 14. Back then you could get your learner's permit after your 14th birthday, which meant you could drive, which meant you found a job after school, on weekends and through the summer. It's what you did.
My first real job was working at a re-created frontier town on the Oregon and California trails that served as tourist bait. There was a lot of acreage, which meant a lot of mowing. There were a number of historic buildings, which meant leaks to repair and flat roofs to tar. The owner also had a small herd of bison, which meant putting up hay in the summer and feeding them hay in winter and making sure their water wasn't frozen.
In the triple-digit heat of summer, coming off the roof of one of those buildings, the owner cooled us down with a drink he called a grasshopper. It was a first. In the subzero winter, as an antidote to the cold Kansas prairie, he warmed us with a hot toddy. Another first. After work sometimes, he'd teach us poker and dice games in the back of the cafe. He also kept a pistol under the cash register and expected us to use it if needed. As a teenager, I thought it was all marvelous fun but eventually came to see that this was less about a rugged cowboy who claimed he was born in the wrong century and more about a lonely old man using alcohol to wrangle teenagers into keeping him company at the end of the day.
You learn a lot from your first job.
“I grew up in a small town,” Parson said Monday. “You started working hard when you’re a kid. Fourteen years old, I had my first job. ..."
That's me, I said to myself.
Then this: "My opponent grew up in St. Louis. I went to a public school system; she went to a private school system.”
That's where the governor and I part trails.
Unlike Parson, I attended a small Benedictine school in a town that was overwhelmingly German Catholic. We went to Mass every day. We learned to sing Christmas carols in German for midnight Mass. I can still sing "Stille Nacht" in German and taught it to my wife many years ago so she could sing it to her German grandmother when they went caroling.
When I read that Parson was using Catholic schools as a wedge against Nicole Galloway, I cringed.
Growing up, Galloway attended St. Paul Catholic School in Fenton, then went to all-girls Ursuline Academy in St. Louis County.
My school was called Sts. Peter and Paul, and I have no doubt that I would have attended Catholic high school except that it closed down before my freshman year, and dozens of us shifted over to the local public high school.
Maybe the governor got a little carried away, I thought; it happens to politicians, as it happens to writers.
Then on Tuesday, Parson doubled down: “I learned what it was like to work hard on a farm, to be good neighbors, to respect people, what it’s like to sit in a church pew.
“My opponent grew up in St. Louis, went to a private school."
There it was again, Parson's insinuation that people who attended Catholic or some other private school are privileged and neither know nor appreciate hard work. And you can take my word for it: Everyone who attended Catholic school knows pews. His remark was inappropriate and offensive. It soured someone who shares Parson's — not Galloway's — view on life issues but who also learned from his Catholic education about his duty to the poor and less fortunate and who sided with the Missouri Catholic Conference and the bishops of Missouri on Medicaid expansion in our state, a position Galloway — not Parson — shared.
Kevin Donohoe, Galloway campaign spokesperson, said in a statement: “It’s incredibly disrespectful and out-of-bounds to criticize Auditor Galloway for graduating from Ursuline.”
Amen.
Galloway herself tweeted: “Read between the lines. When @MikeParson criticized my Ursuline education to ‘draw comparisons’ about our qualifications, here’s what he’s saying to women who went to Catholic, all-girl or religious schools: You’re not qualified to be governor. This is a new low.”
Steele Shippy, Parson campaign manager, told the St. Louis Post Dispatch, “That’s not it at all,” when asked if Parson was somehow indicating that Galloway's education either made him a better choice or made her unfit. Shippy then told the paper that Parson supports private schools and noted that Parson appointed Mike Kehoe, a graduate of Chaminade, a Catholic school in St. Louis, to be lieutenant governor, and Eric Schmitt, a graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School, as attorney general.
Not much of defense, that. I am unable to see the governor's comment in any other light than the wedge it was meant to be.
I respect the governor's background as a veteran, a business owner and a former sheriff. He earned his way up. I agree with him on some issues. But I also respect the job that Galloway has done as auditor and admire her work ethic too. She also earned her way up. And I agree with her on some issues.
I think they both know hard work; I think they both know faith. I think both learned important life lessons from their early paths, but one candidate used Catholic education as a way to sour voters on the other.
What Parson said was a stupid and divisive piece of rhetoric and unworthy of the final days of the campaign.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of the Globe. His email is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.