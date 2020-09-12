Andy Ostmeyer: The forgotten war is on all of us

Readers had mixed reactions to our news stories and to my column last week about allegations that President Donald Trump referred to U.S. World War I soldiers who are buried in France as “losers” and “suckers.”
Sources for that story have so far remained anonymous, and one reader expressed disappointment that we contributed to the spread of what he characterized as nothing more than a “rumor.”
But another reader thought we did not go far enough in calling out the president, telling me that what Trump is accused of saying seemed to him entirely consistent with other presidential behavior.
My column simply noted that a number of men buried in those American cemeteries in France were from Joplin.
Other conversations took me down another path, and I realized that the war and its sacrifices (more than 116,000 U.S. deaths) have been overlooked by far too many for far too long.
That’s on all of us.
Mention “Belleau Wood” or “Meuse-Argonne” to college-educated people and they have no idea what you’re talking about. The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City saw the recent controversy as an opportunity to educate. It tweeted out: “It (Belleau Wood) was the battle that proved that America had what it takes ...”
How many people who regularly travel Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive in Neosho know that it is named for a Neosho man who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics in the final days of World War I? And how do we not know that?
Because ...
“The American role in the First World War is one of the great stories of the American Century, and yet it has largely vanished from view,” historian Geoffrey Wawro wrote in 2014. He titled a recent book of his, “Sons of Freedom: The Forgotten American Soldiers Who Defeated Germany in World War I.”
The Atlantic, which started this latest political firefight with the article citing anonymous sources for Trump’s remarks, dedicated an entire issue in 2014 to the war. It contained an essay, “Why don’t Americans remember the war?” by Richard Rubin, author of “The Last of the Doughboys, the Forgotten Generation and Their Forgotten World War.”
Rubin wrote: “If an American town anywhere was a thriving concern in 1917, I would bet it put up something — a plaque, a statue, a marble bench, an arch — after November 11, 1918.
“The people who commissioned those monuments ... believed the Great War would remain great in the American consciousness for eternity, that future generations would sooner forget Bunker Hill and Lookout Mountain than Belleau Wood and the Argonne Forest.”
Wondering how we lost our way, I spoke to Doran Cart, senior curator at the World War I Museum and Memorial, who noted that keeping that war front and center in American history is his life’s work. He then said there are many reasons why Americans are ignorant of World War I. He spoke of the isolationism that took hold in this country after the war. He said that subsequent wars were fought with Americans gathered around their radios, then their televisions. Not so for World War I. Yet, he noted that we can’t understand the 20th century, or the 21st, without understanding what happened worldwide beginning in 1914.
I also spoke with Chris Christopher, director of public affairs for the United States World War I Centennial Commission, established by Congress a few years ago. He told me, “There’s not a single geopolitical thing happening yesterday, today or tomorrow that you can’t draw a straight line back to World War I.”
Some of the oversight is being corrected, belatedly. It was only last December — more than a century after the war ended — that work got underway on a National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., in aptly named Pershing Park.
Good news, though. The antidote to our ignorance is near. The place to begin is the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, www.theworldwar.org.
Gen. John J. Pershing’s boyhood home in Laclede is today a state historic site, as is Harry Truman’s birthplace in Lamar. Other Truman sites are as close as Kansas City. Would World War II have ended differently had Truman not known combat and carnage in World War I? Pick up a copy of David McCullough’s biography of Truman. The answer is at your fingertips.
And while our capitol in Jefferson City is famous for works by better known artists Thomas Hart Benton and N.C. Wyeth, there’s also a large painting in the Missouri House chamber, “The Glory of Missouri at War.” Its artist, Charles Hoffbauer, knew the trenches of World War I. Hoffbauer negotiated with the French government to use an aerodrome to paint the mural that is 49 feet by 21 feet, according to one account in “The Art of the Missouri Capitol” by Bob Priddy and Jeffrey Ball. When Hoffbauer told the government that space was needed for a painting for the Missouri House of Representatives, he was told: “Then it will cost you nothing, for we remember the Missouri 35th who broke the Hindenburg line where we had spent four years and 40,000 men. You shall have it for nothing. Only you must put into the faces of those boys the courage that carried them through.”
The Joplin men who are buried in France were part of the 35th Division. As was Truman.
Remembering and honoring — that’s on all of us too.
ANDY OSTMEYER is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
