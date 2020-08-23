It was a summer afternoon when we hit Vicksburg, and Mississippi hot. Though we still had a long road, I wasn't about to miss a chance to visit the famous battlefield.
Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis, who shared a gift for metaphor, also shared at least one conviction about the Civil War: The fate of Vicksburg would decide the fate of the rebellion.
"Vicksburg is the key," Lincoln said, "The war can never be brought to a close until that key is in our pocket."
Davis called Vicksburg "the nailhead that held the South's two halves together."
There are today more than 1,400 monuments and markers at Vicksburg National Military Park. It is overwhelming. Many are quite dramatic, particularly the Illinois State Memorial, modeled after Rome's Pantheon and built without irony of rock freed from Stone Mountain, Georgia. No less dramatic is the 202-foot tall monument along the battlefield tour road that honors the U.S. Navy, without which Union victory was impossible.
Most moving to me was the Missouri State Memorial, one of the few memorials anywhere in the country that simultaneously honor men from both sides of the Civil War.
As much as we'd like to think otherwise, geography is a powerful determinant of destiny. Had your immigrant ancestors settled in Illinois or Iowa, you likely would have ended up in the Union with Ulysses Grant; had they settled in Mississippi or Louisiana, you likely would have ended up in the Confederacy, perhaps with John Pemberton, perhaps at Vicksburg in 1863.
Had they settled in Missouri — well, our state was as riven as our country. That again is geography asserting itself. Much of southern Missouri is farther south than Richmond, Virginia, and our farthest southern border nearly as far south as Raleigh, North Carolina; our most northern point is about as far north as New York City, nearly on a line with that corner of New England that drips down as southwest Connecticut. The Bootheel is closer to Vicksburg than it is to Kirksville, Kansas City, and a good bit of the rest of the state.
The 42-foot-tall memorial — 42 because there were 27 Union and 15 Confederate units from Missouri in the battle — contains a bronze relief on one wing depicting defending Confederates and a bronze relief on the opposite wing depicting attacking federals. Between them is a winged bronze titled "Spirit of the Republic."
What gives the memorial its power is that it stands today at the exact site where Missourians from both sides collided on the Vicksburg battlefield — neighbor killing neighbor.
Nationwide, tempers flare today over the removal of statues and monuments venerating Confederate leaders and rebel soldiers from public parks, boulevards and town squares. We all have our opinions. For me, monuments on the square in Bentonville, Arkansas, are shoddy history. That statue of a Confederate solider declares that they "fought for home and fatherland," ignoring slavery and the South's responsibility for that war. The community is right to remove it.
But whatever you believe, lost in the smoke and hubbub is the fact that there is a better way to keep alive the story of the American Civil War and to honor those veterans: Protect Civil War battlefields. Today, many of them are under siege, primarily from development. Few are fully or adequately protected.
People fretting about the erasing of history would be wise to join this fight to preserve it while there is time. It is a better use of our energy. James Lighthizer, president of the American Battlefield Trust, has said that every day another 30 acres of battlefield is lost — about 10,000 acres per year. The American Battlefield Trust is today leading the campaign to protect these sites — the Civil War was fought in more than 10,000 places — before they are consumed by shopping malls and subdivisions, highways and historical indifference.
So far, the trust has helped save nearly 53,000 acres in 24 states, including 351 acres of the Prairie Grove Battlefield in Northwest Arkansas, 326 acres of the Mine Creek battlefield in eastern Kansas, and more than 170 acres of the Cabin Creek and Honey Springs battlefields in Oklahoma. In Missouri, the group helped save 180 acres of the 1861 Battle of Carthage, 8 acres at Newtonia (site of two battles) and 278 acres at Wilson's Creek.
They also have identified important gaps and opportunities at some of the country's most important sites: Antietam, Shiloh, Fredericksburg, Cold Harbor ... and Vicksburg. Learn more by going to https://www.battlefields.org.
Battlefields are our most powerful connection to our Civil War past. Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, a hero-veteran of that war, understood their mystical power.
"In great deeds, something abides. On great fields, something stays. Forms change and pass; bodies disappear; but spirits linger, to consecrate ground for the vision-place of souls ... generations that know us not and that we know not of, heart-drawn to see where and by whom great things were suffered and done for them, shall come to this deathless field, to ponder and dream; and lo! the shadow of a mighty presence shall wrap them in its bosom, and the power of the vision pass into their souls.”
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
