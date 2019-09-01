The way I heard the story, it originated as a letter to the editor.
It seems a newspaper somewhere had a report about burro rides, but instead of spelling it "b-u-r-r-o," as in the pack animal, the paper spelled it throughout the entire story as "b-u-r-r-o-w," as in the underground animal den.
A wit wrote to the editors: "You people don't know your a-- from a hole in the ground."
Whether it began as a letter to the editor or not, that story has a provenance in newspapers, being cited in the old United Press International Stylebook nearly a half-century ago. "A burro is an ass. A burrow is a hole in the ground. As a journalist you are expected to know the difference."
Whatever its origin, it's a great story, as well as a warning to all newspaper editors that sometimes we don't know our you-know-what from a hole in the ground.
That's where you come in.
My more than 35 years working for newspapers has taught me no one has a corner on truth. No politician. No academic. No crusader for a cause. And certainly no journalist. I have learned that there are multiple ways to see the complex issues that are front and center in this country, and these various perspectives are shaped by both objective — science and history — and subjective perspectives, the latter including people's faith and their own experiences.
Our job on the editorial page is to offer you space for your perspective in your own words.
I invite you to consider most of the space on the editorial pages and the Sunday Op-Ed page your space, and I encourage you to send letters and guest columns to aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
I have always admired our letter and column writers because it takes courage to own your beliefs in a public forum, hanging them out there in our case in front of tens of thousands of readers, both in print and online.
There are a few rules, however.
First, we do require names, and we do verify that the person whose name is on the letter is the person who sent it. (Include your address, telephone number and email address so that we can contact you, but we don't print anything but your name and hometown.)
Anonymity pervasive on social media today has reached dangerous, even destructive levels. Read the Mueller Report and you'll find out where that leads. His investigation turned up thousands of social media accounts ginned up by the Russian Internet Research Agency "with the goal of sowing discord in the U.S. political system."
Investigators found nearly 500 IRA-controlled Facebook accounts; there were more than 3,800 IRA-controlled Twitter accounts.
These included fictitious grassroots groups such as "Secured Borders," "Tea Party News" and "Blacktivist" on Facebook, and @TEN_GOP and @America_1st on Twitter, as well as accounts under individual names, including @jenn_abrams (70,000 followers) and @Pamela_Moore13 (also 70,000 followers).
Some of those fake Facebook accounts had hundreds of thousands of followers; some of those tweets were retweeted or recognized by people with millions of followers, including Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway. Even President Donald Trump and the mainstream media passed along IRA tweets as legitimate.
Colin Stretch, general counsel for Facebook, testified, "Our best estimate is that 126 million people may have been served content from a page associated with the IRA at some point during that two-year period."
The Mueller Report states: "By the end of the 2016 U.S. election, the IRA had the ability to reach millions of U.S. persons through their social media accounts."
Requiring a name and contact information helps us maintain a firewall.
A few more rules and bits of advice:
• Please don't assume that because our editorial board favors a particular point of view that we won't print opposing views. That is why we use just the left-hand column for our institutional view, and give you the rest of the page. For example, the editorial board took the position that the plan to combine West Central and Columbia elementary schools at a new location was the best of the options available to the Joplin School District, but we ran multiple columns and letters from those who favored alternatives.
• No ad hominem attacks. I won't use them. Keep your letter focused on the issue, not the individual. Disagree, but don't be disagreeable.
• Keep letters to 200 to 300 words, and columns to 700 or so words, and realize that it may take a few days to a week or so to get something in, depending on how long it is and how much else is coming in.
• As always, we reserve the right to edit all letters and columns.
Do me one last favor when you write and let me know your intention. You'd be surprised at the number people who send us a note offering their perspective or taking us to task who don't want their name or letter in the paper. Whether you intend your correspondence for public consumption, or just as an FYI, let me know.
Andy Ostmeyer is the managing editor of The Joplin Globe.
