Having written an 1,100-page biography of President Harry Truman, you'd think historian David McCullough would have exhausted his stories about the man. He had one more:
"I grew up in a very Republican family, and the night of the ’48 election, I was 15," McCullough told The Washington Post for its podcast series "Presidential. "I was in high school, and I was very interested in politics. And I wanted to stay up to hear who won, but the final count didn't come in until something like 2 in the morning.
"I fell asleep, and the next morning, my father was in shaving, and I ran in. I said, 'Dad, Dad — who won?' And he said, 'Truman,' in a deep, sorrowful voice, like it was the end of the world.
"About 25, 30 years later, I was back home in Pittsburgh, where I grew up, and my father and I were having a nice chat after dinner. And he was going on about how the world was going to hell and the country was going to hell. Then, he paused and he said, 'Too bad old Harry isn’t still in the White House.'"
Kurt Graham told me he gets that a lot too. As director of the Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, he hears visitors remark frequently: "Would to God we could find another Harry Truman."
The museum and library have been closed for more than a year as part of a renovation, but as soon as COVID-19 abates, they'll reopen. This past week, it offered a sneak peek online, so I sneaked in. Much that has been learned about Truman in the past couple of decades required a retelling of his life and presidency.
New with the renovation is a large interactive globe that highlights international crises and Truman's response — the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War, the Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan, recognition of Israel and more.
The renovated museum also will emphasize a fireplace mantel that had once been in the White House, known as the "Buffalo Mantel." It was removed during a renovation while Truman was president. The mantle is inscribed with a quote from John Adams: "I pray Heaven to bestow the best of blessings on this house and all that shall hereafter inhabit it. May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof."
Truman had the Buffalo Mantel saved for his museum.
Another room transports visitors to April 12, 1945, with Bing Crosby playing on the radio, only to be interrupted by a bulletin announcing that President Franklin Roosevelt had died. Truman had been vice president for 82 days, and many people were wondering: "Who is this farmer from Missouri who is taking over the free world?" Graham said.
Maybe it's being on the backside of the 2020 presidential election, with the Electoral College vote on Monday, but I've been wondering: What is it that makes a great president?
Truman, a Southwest Missouri native who became president 75 years ago, is a good place to start.
Formal education and deep political experience would seem to be two prerequisite starting points for successful presidents. Truman, however, was the only president in the 20th century without a college degree. That's not to say he was uneducated. A voracious reader his entire life, Truman was self-educated, consuming everything from the Bible to Plutarch. This gave Truman a "strong sense of history," according to McCullough.
And while he had served in the U.S. Senate, Truman would go in less than 11 years from a Jackson County judge, responsible for paving roads, as Graham said, to the White House, responsible for ending World War II and preventing World War III.
How unprepared was Truman to be president? Historian Ian Toll, in his trilogy about the Pacific War, notes that when a band played "Hail to the Chief," Truman did not know the protocol. In a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Toll writes, "It became painfully clear that Truman was not up to speed," either on the war or what Toll calls "the latest moves in the global geostrategic chess match."
Toll gives Truman credit, however: "Historians have concluded that Truman grew into the role of commander in chief and eventually proved more than equal to the job." That is a view shared by other others, who consistently rank Truman among our better presidents. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt are rated by historians as our top three presidents, not always in that order. Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt typically come after that. Truman often shows up next — pretty heady company for a farmer from Missouri without a college education and of limited political experience who took up the mantle of leadership.
What made him great?
In his biography, McCullough said the decision to name George Marshall as secretary of state was "one of the best, most important decisions of Truman's presidency. ... And one of the most revealing of Truman the man. Truman's decision to appoint a man of Marshall's stature was seen as a great risk, in that he would easily overshadow Truman. About to appoint Marshall, one of Truman's political advisers said to him, 'Mr. President, you might want to think twice about appointing General Marshall as secretary of state.' And Truman said, 'Well, why's that?' He said, 'Because if General Marshall becomes secretary of state, in three or four months people will be saying he would make a better president than you.'"
Marshall, by the way, later said of Truman: "The full stature of the man will only be proven by history, but I want to say here and now that there has never been a decision made under this man's administration, affecting policies beyond our shores, that has not been in the best interest of this country. It is not the courage of these decisions that will live but the integrity of the man."
McCullough ends his biography with a quote from journalist Eric Sevareid, witness to those dangerous days: "Remembering (Truman) reminds me what a man in that office ought to be like. It's character, just character."
What makes a great president? "Character, just character."
Would to God we could find another Harry Truman.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
