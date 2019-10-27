America withdrew 1,000 troops from the path of the Turkish army, and geopolitical turmoil has been the result.
There is national outrage over that decision made by President Donald Trump. The underlying cause of America’s inability to prevent an invasion of a country in the Middle East is a distinct lack of national will to use the full spectrum of power still available to America to deter the use of military force by other nations. Until American resolve and unity is restored, American deterrence — and thus NATO’s as well — will remain impotent in the face of raw aggression increasingly seen around the world today.
The current geopolitical and domestic turmoil in America is not so simple as the irrational actions by one man, the president. It is the climax of trends in America’s lack of willingness to use its power over at least the past 30 years, since the fall of the Soviet Union, rise of Chinese global power, and the cauldron of the Middle East and Afghanistan.
Americans mistakenly believed that the end of the Cold War left the world with only one superpower.
Instead, given America’s inability — or unwillingness — to use its full spectrum of power to deter aggression, the world has become multipolar. The result is now that those nations and nonstate actors that are willing to use both military power and terrorism are gaining geopolitical hegemony — hegemony once held only in the hands of America.
The creation of such a multipolar world does not rest just at America’s doorstep. Western Europe shares part of the blame. For 50 years, those nations relied almost completely on the defenses created by America.
For the past 30 years, they have been unable to rise to the challenge to do more to protect themselves and others as well. Just consider the unwillingness of NATO to deter war outside of boundaries in Western Europe.
The roots of our current turmoil are deep and pervasive. The first step to regain global influence sufficient to deter aggression must start with far more unity in America as a matter of the highest priority.
Until both major political parties take a step back from partisan warfare, there is little hope to prevent aggression elsewhere in the world. No single president can do that, alone or with just the support of one political party. Only when America unifies itself will there be any hope that American leadership on a global basis can succeed in unifying western civilization, much less the large world.
Until we resolve our own internal domestic issues, it is simply all hot air, trying to talk the rest of the world into unifying around shared values and the goals that result for putting those values front and center in the way we govern ourselves and influence others to govern as we do.
We must settle our own great divide before we can ever convince others to stop slicing up the rest of the world into their particular zones of hegemony.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
