I read two letters in the Globe and one article in The Washington Post on Sunday, May 24, that prompted me to write this column. One of the letters complained of a “disregard for safety” in Joplin and the other about a “false choice,” both directly related to our current pandemic. In The Washington Post, the headline included “... grocery workers are in the dark about risks.”
To avoid a lengthy point-by-point rebuttal to all three perspectives, local and national, I merely point out that I disagree with all of those articles and letters. The fundamental assertion by all three is that many Americans are either clueless or know what to do but refuse to do it to protect themselves and others in a pandemic.
My counterpoint to all three authors is that the overwhelming number of Americans understand and use their own concept of common sense. The real rub becomes evident when my common sense flies in the face of your common sense. So how does anyone enforce common sense, particularly when it comes to matters related to safety, in this case from a virus?
Any society can enforce common sense but only when it is articulated and promulgated in a manner that all people understand. All societies have laws — or at least edicts from rulers — telling people what to do or not to do. I wonder if all three authors now call for legal enforcement of any or all “current guidelines”?
Absent that decision, putting enough cops on the street with orders to arrest or at least give tickets to violators of such orders, guidelines or whatever is the only rational way to enforce compliance with such things. The only remaining choice seems to be for individuals or even groups of same to go out into the community to act as cops, demanding any and all people do as that individual or group sees fit. Last time I checked, that was called anarchy. Others might call it peaceful protest, at least until someone punches you in the face when you tell him or her what to do or not to do. If the authors have other ideas, other than what I write further, I welcome a published rebuttal to my views.
On or about Sunday, March 22, a column I wrote headlined “Use an abundance of caution” was published in the Globe. My essential point, then and now, is that using an abundance of caution myself is the best way to protect myself and others. I also submit that I, like most of you readers, have the common sense to convert that phrase into achievable action for myself. Again, I could write in great detail what I personally do or try to do in my own exercise in acting with common sense. However lecturing readers is not my intention in this column nor do I want to offer a false choice to anyone or cause anyone to be other than safe. It is your choice, and I support your liberty to make such decisions.
I also believe, with firm conviction, that whatever you decide to do, I and my wife will be protected from contracting the virus unless of course you use force to get in my space. Even if you make an honest mistake, bump into me or cough close to me, I have reasonable and effective protection against your actions. As well, barring your use of force, I will allow you to do as you choose — not wear a mask, don’t use the 6-foot guideline, don’t wash your hands, etc.
Actually, I have observed many times people in Joplin doing exactly those things I try not to do, almost always because they simply don’t pay attention to where they go, how they move about and what they wear while doing so. Not once have I tried in any way to correct someone in such cases, simply because I am confident that I am doing all that is needed to be personally safe.
Having written all of the above, I offer one final thought to try to use today: Allow people to use their own common sense, thus preserving liberty, and treat them all with your best effort to practice patience and tolerance, even love, while they go about their lives and my wife and I do also, using an abundance of caution as we all see fit.
If that is not good enough for you, I welcome your actions to do more for yourself and your family, while at the same time not telling me, with anger, what not to do. I even add that if you want to create more actual laws, not just vague and misunderstood guidelines, then be my guest to advocate for such actions all you want. I only demand that such laws be enacted democratically, pure and simple, with the majority prevailing. Having said that about passing a law, my view is the vast majority of Americans today will opt for liberty instead of government knows best in any and all matters and with the size (and money) needed to enforce matters directly affecting my own liberty and yours as well.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.