This topic is seldom seen in the media of late, and yes, it is the same old debate: How much to spend to defend this nation. But now it seems the internal, little-publicized discussion among the top brass and Congress is mixing in the new, woke ideas with military spending debates. It concerns me, a lot, and thus this column in the Globe.
In June 2021, the Secretary of the Navy wrote a letter to top military officials in the Navy and testified before Congress that the Navy “cannot afford to simultaneously develop the next generation air, surface and subsurface platforms." He added, however, that adding money to programs that boost “diversity, equity and inclusion” is being done within the Navy and he asked for Congressional support for that new spending.
I am the first to agree that we cannot provide the military with all the many different platforms, systems and hardware that the military and the military-industrial complex (you bet that group is alive and well and still asking for many things) want to have in hand as soon as possible. Military spending must come down in America, and we must be smart enough to find ways to achieve that goal of a substantial reduction in the overall defense budget.
However, I strongly oppose spending substantial new money to better train (or is the word indoctrinate?) military and civilian members of our defense structure on how to better think and act socially while doing their jobs. One college classmate of mine recently observed that the Navy (or at least the Secretary of the Navy) is promoting “weakness by becoming more woke." I agree with such an observation and, of course, oppose such a new direction in how to train and educate all members of the Department of Defense, writ large.
I also note that the new administration has submitted its first annual defense budget that essentially keeps the DOD budget at the same level as seen over the last decade or so, just shy of $800 billion per year. If we are serious about bringing defense spending down, say 10% or so, then why no change in that budget in a new administration? Is not the obvious answer that the military-industrial complex remains so powerful that even a left-leaning administration fears the political consequences of taking a somewhat large chunk out of that budget?
Most readers will not now recall the serious collisions that cost the lives of 17 sailors before President Donald Trump's administration arrived on the scene. The real, root cause of those multiple collisions has still not been identified. The cause was that men and women on those ships simply failed to do their jobs and as a result sailors died and probably billions was spent to return the ships to service. From enlisted lookouts, helmsmen, officers of the deck, executive and commanding officers, they all failed, miserably, to ensure the safety of those ships and others at sea with them. And of course, the rot found in those ships permeated higher levels of authority within the Navy and Congress.
I will also add to that list the actions by the commanding officer of a forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was yet another symptom of the same problem — men in command who fail to do their jobs right.
If the Navy and this nation do not correct those kinds of problems — problems directly related to the performance of a broad swath of men and now women manning and directing our ships at sea in peacetime — then God forbid we get into a shooting match with another navy, such as China's. We will not stand a chance.
Long ago, John Paul Jones, the father of the United States Navy, observed that, "A naval officer must be a capable mariner, of course, but also a great deal more. He must be a gentleman of refined manners, punctilious courtesy.” I, of course, agree with such words and phrases as they were literally pounded into my soul during four long years of a tough education in college, now some 60 years ago.
But when we seem to put more emphasis on the latter characteristics and ignore the first one — being a capable mariner — then trouble is bound to confound the nation that uses the seas as its primary protection against others. I thus hope the secretary of the Navy and the officers who agree with him take a round turn on their thinking today about the state of the Navy and how best to improve that institution.
