Tuesday morning was a dramatic morning, one where global political turmoil was evident:
• President Donald Trump gave a speech at the United Nations that was controversial, globally and domestically.
• The British Supreme Court unanimously declared that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted illegally when he closed Parliament over disagreement over Brexit.
• Israel, after its second general election in a short period of time, remains unable to form a government.
Democracy is showing major national tensions in three historically great democracies.
The ultimate outcome in each nation above is uncertain to citizens of those countries, and the rest of the world is watching closely to see if real democracy — the will of the people — will prevail.
The resounding question is what, exactly, is the will of the people in America, Great Britain and Israel?
Elections produce confounding results these days, and political divides prevail even when national elections are held. What to do for democracy to work seems to be a big question now.
Focusing just on America, some ideas come to mind. The fundamental question confronting all of us now is what to do about an unpopular president who seems to be tearing America apart, over the past four or more years, beginning with his problematic, to many, campaign to ultimately win the election to that office in 2016.
The political divide in America was apparent to anyone watching before the election took place in November 2016.
Within a day after the election, sentiments immediately became evident to impeach soon-to-be President Trump, even before he took office. That call for impeachment and then removal from office has gotten louder over the two years and nine months of his term in office.
We seem now, given the glaring allegations over Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president, closer than ever to impeachment by the House of Representatives.
However, his removal from office by a trial in the Senate remains highly unlikely, no matter what the House may decide to do.
One thing is clear, however. While impeachment itself can be and is a highly partisan decision — a one-vote majority decision in the House — removal from office must be, in any and all circumstances, a bipartisan decision with a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.
The Founders served us well by embedding that process in our Constitution. That constitutional mandate does not make removal from office impossible. It simply makes it difficult, as it should be, to overturn a legal, national election and thereby remove a president from office.
I consider the British process one to strongly consider for America these days.
Clearly the legal system in Great Britain just made a timely and critically important decision by declaring unanimously that the prime minister’s actions to not allow Parliament to meet was illegal.
That decision was unambiguous and strictly legal, not political as such with due process provided.
While America ties itself in a knot as to whether President Trump has acted illegally, no court action has declared his actions illegal.
That is because the policy — not the Constitution — has mistakenly decided no president can be indicted while in office. I challenge the wisdom of that policy, given the extraordinary circumstances before us today in America.
On the other hand, Great Britain made that decision in about one short month, after the now clearly illegal action was taken by the prime minister and his cabinet.
Given such extraordinary circumstances, the great stress now being applied to our own democracy, I now call for the House to do as it chooses and impeach President Trump, if that is the majority decision. I then am willing to turn over the removal from office decision to the Senate to see if bipartisan actions result in a yes or no to remove Trump from office.
No doubt some individual actions by President Trump and his administration have been illegal.
Several courts have decided as such by overturning his decisions, declaring them unconstitutional.
What remains to be decided is only if such unconstitutional decisions rise to the level of impeachment.
Only a clear bipartisan decision on that count will satisfy me. In that regard, I will merely sit back and watch to see what happens in both the House and Senate.
I put that burden on my elected representatives without loud and angry appeals to them, from me at least, trying to demand how they vote.
That is the way a real republic is supposed to work, is it not?
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
