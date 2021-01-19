I attended three previous inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C.
I offer those memories to show how radically different this one will be today.
In January 1961, I was a student at a Washington-area boarding school. I stood at the corner of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and observed Dwight Eisenhower wearing a formal, black top hat, with Mamie by his side, drive past, followed by John F. Kennedy, wearing no hat and with Jackie by his side. Little did I know that about three years later, I would be standing on the same street watching the black caisson carrying JFK’s body drive past.
Memories from that inaugural event were of hope and change with a new generation assuming the reins of national power and prestige. While I did not directly hear JFK’s address that day, the concept of service to a nation — “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” — has remained with me for a lifetime.
In January 1965, I marched in Lyndon Johnson’s inaugural parade as a Midshipman from the U.S. Naval Academy. About six months later, I assumed the duties of a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy with Vietnam looming in the immediate future for me and about 800 other graduating classmates from that university.
In January 1989, about four months after leaving active duty in the Navy, I stood on the Capitol lawn to watch and listen to President George H.W. Bush’s inauguration speech. I recall the clear memory of former President Ronald Reagan’s helicopter taking off from the Capitol and flying over the assembled crowd. My sense of the crowd’s response was deep gratitude for the departing president and the achievements of his administration over the previous eight years, particularly the end of the Cold War, which was beginning to take place at that time.
Today, I will watch (on TV) the not-so-peaceful transition of power to a new president more likely than not before a small group of people in a cold and bleak capital city, essentially under a military/law enforcement lockdown during that event. No one speaks of service to our nation today.
All I hear now are demands — screams even —along with riots from both sides of the political spectrum about what the “country must now do for us."
The most immediate expectation from Americans is for another $1,400 check (for most citizens) from the government to help us deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet roughly half of those receiving the checks will not be willing to wear a mask when they cash that check or use the money to purchase products. At the same time, many will claim that they have not yet received a vaccination for that disease because of their age, color of skin, etc.
I wonder just how many Americans will give up their own place in line for a shot to someone in greater need for that life-saving medication. For sure, any confusion or delays in receiving the medication will be blamed on the government, with very few willing to continue to do the simple things needed to protect themselves and their own families. I seriously doubt the new president will echo the theme of JKF in an “Ask not ...” kind of speech.
Looking back over my personal inaugural memories, it is clear to me that America is now very much a “me” generation. America is filled with expectations of what the country must do “for me," as opposed to what JFK suggested we should do as the Cold War continued to press down on our national psyche.
Biden faces a radically new and different kind of war today. It is the same one that President Abraham Lincoln warned Americans about some century and a half ago. Americans' faith in and demands of their own government reflect a spiritual malady that if not healed will be far more deadly than the current disease confronting us all.
I also note this is the first inauguration in which I have even a remote thought that as President Biden is sworn into office a shot could be fired that would lead to another black caisson on the streets of our national capital.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
