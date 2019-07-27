Can government make tough choices?
The short answer is “No."
Only leaders make tough, difficult choices, particularly in complex situations. The primary examples seen today in America revolve around two fundamental issues — the ever-growing national debt and the inability of our system of public education to prepare youngsters for full and productive lives as adults. Both are going to eventually forever change this nation.
There is a growing consensus that we are enduring a constitutional crisis. I disagree. We are enduring a leadership crisis in America.
The U.S. Constitution has provided a system of government yet to be equaled by any nation in history. The tools to govern are deeply imbedded therein. Yet for decades now we have failed to find the leaders to use those tools to better govern America for all Americans, not just selected citizens and noncitizens living in this nation.
The best, current example is the inability of Congress or any president to gain control of the national debt. For about two centuries, America was governed by paying for it, year by year, with taxes. Today we must borrow 25 cents on every dollar spent by the federal government just to govern day by day. When, I ask, will some leader stand and say “Enough!” and then do something about it?
Several times in the last few decades or so we have stalled government — very briefly — by withholding funds, called a “government shutdown." That certainly failed to do much of anything other than increase the political divide. Now we seem to have decided to simply agree to spend whatever the majority decides, with no limits for two years on borrowing money. That is quintessential “government by committee” with no leader to blame when we can no longer pay our bills.
If we don’t control spending by making tough decisions — politically — we will no longer be able to sustain America as it has been for well over two centuries.
Correspondingly, if we continue to graduate young people without the skills and work ethic to live productive lives themselves, we will continue to sink into the depths of demanding more from others to support individuals and families.
We do not need more money. We instead must learn to prioritize how we spend the money available.
We do not need more education. We need to instill the rigor in public education to ensure that people who graduate can function in a free and independent society.
In short, we need leaders to establish priorities that prevail over the long haul.
Now scan the resumes of some 26 declared candidates for president in the 2020 election (24 Democrats and 2 Republicans at last count).
Try as hard as I may, I do not see a single one who rises to the level of leadership so desperately needed to hold America together as a united country.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
