While the Vietnam War was still being fought, the Pentagon commissioned an internal, highly classified study of mistakes made by the Department of Defense and national security staffs while conducting that war. Think of it as an attempt to publish a comprehensive “lessons learned” document to prevent similar mistakes being made in the future.
Soon after completion of that document, it was leaked to the media, and the resulting scandal, named “The Pentagon Papers,” was earth-shaking to the national security establishment. The leaker was exonerated by federal courts. Some Globe readers may remember those events from 1971.
We now can read another report about the lessons learned (or not) in the 18-year Afghanistan War. After three years of court decisions, another small internal government study has now been released — with lots of redactions — and is currently being published in a series of articles in The Washington Post. We thus have deja vu all over again, this time in 2019. Read the articles and weep. It seems like we forgot to prevent similar mistakes about 50 years later.
If one considers the broad scope of both documents related to Vietnam and now Afghanistan, the glaring mistake boils down to one fundamental error: Unless America is united, we will never have the will to achieve the common goals of all Americans, in war or peace.
A second glaring error revealed in both reports is the ever-shifting and changing goals once military power is put to use. Few if any in America have been able to define precisely and with no future changes what winning means even after 18 years of fighting in Afghanistan. It took about 10 years to make it crystal clear what losing meant in Vietnam as well. People hanging from helicopters to get away from incoming tanks is about as clear a picture as one could hope for that definition.
Never should America use military power in the first place unless the vast majority of Americans agree, before the fighting starts, what it takes to declare victory. Victory in that sense means American military forces — all of them — withdraw back to America and leave reconstruction to other government agencies.
There is another error implied in the two reports of wars fought with huge mistakes: Who must suffer in war?
If the answer is not “all Americans,” then forget it. Today, all American military force relies on a miniscule portion of our population while everyone else goes about their lives asking, “What war?” while unable to define where all the wars are taking place at a given moment. If war is not a nationally shared burden, with all citizens having considerable skin in the game — rationing, longer work hours, restricted movements, etc. — then forget finding enough volunteers to endure all the hardships of war or even the periods of peace that demand extraordinary effort to be ready for war or to deter through strength.
Summing up how I read the current articles and think about the history of Vietnam, the common theme is that we as a nation have lacked, in many, many cases since World War II, unity within our nation before we commit to the use of military power anywhere. The place where such unity must begin, in our republic, is within Congress. If Congress is not unified across party lines in any major effort, then forget achieving unity in the broader nation.
Lacking unity in moral and national purpose, never go to war with anyone. That should be a guidepost for our American democracy. I would also suggest that lacking such unity of purpose, Americans should never try to impeach a president as well.
Failure to achieve such unity, in Congress and within the larger nation, must imply that we continue to suffer under current conditions until such unity to change is achieved. Without such moral, national unity, any democracy will splinter and fail over the long run, particularly in war but also during peace.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.