The federal government, along with state and local officials, has provided clear and very good information that all Americans should follow. Each individual and family should use an abundance of caution to prevent becoming infected or infecting others with a highly contagious virus.
So what else do we — nonexperts all — really need to know other than to follow that advice?
Of course, most people will immediately ask, “What does THAT (the title of this column) mean?”
The answer is to make your own decision as to what is safe enough for you and for others near you. And of course, read the expert-generated guidelines, now in abundance, for sure. Don’t just watch a news conference, much less just listen to pundits on television. Read and think about the guidelines already provided, then make an informed decision about what you should do.
Using an abundance of caution means now doing things we would not otherwise demand of ourselves, such as limiting personal contacts with others, which is the only known way so far to avoid catching this virus. On the other hand, no one — yet — needs to don a spacesuit and live in it alone for several weeks or months.
In many ways, this virus is forcing all of us to make a distinction between what we really need versus what we want, or really want. Will fear and panic cause dreadful harm to all of us? The plunging stock market is a case in point — fear of the unknown causing a massive sell-off of securities that alone will assuredly drive the nation into a recession. Or worse.
Another point to consider: How many Americans have really thought about what they need to do, as opposed to want to do, if they become infected with the virus, based on symptoms? If everyone with a positive test demanded hospitalization, there would be no beds for those who become really sick — the life-threatening kind of sick. Current guidance, as far as I can tell, is to stay home, quarantine yourself and treat it like a bad cold or normal flu. How many, I wonder, have thought about it and will comply with that guidance?
I also offer a word of caution — from a layman, not a physician — about the mortality rate associated with COVID-19. I don’t think America or the world has much of a clue about the percentage of people who will die if they become infected. Yes, we know full well how many have died, but the true number of the infected remains a great unknown. Sure, lack of testing compounds that uncertainty, but when testing expands it probably will only drive the mortality rate lower, not higher.
If all of us really think about it, we are getting the best information available, for now. More than likely this disease will be among us for weeks or months, and it will cause us, like it or not, to change our way of living — reasonably change our way “using an abundance of caution” as individuals. Do that and we will weather the storm, healthwise.
Economically, however, who knows what comes next or really will know until it happens? Economic activity is driven by human emotions, by and large, and we still cannot predict the outcome with emotions governing actions. When resources are limited and human wants override needs, we fall off economic cliffs.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
