Two raucous events are unfolding as I write this column on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The nation must await the final vote in the Senate, which is certain to be acquittal on both articles of impeachment, and the Iowa Caucus results have still not been announced.
In both cases, virulent accusations are being cast about on social media and in mainstream news reports, each side accusing others of conspiracy theories, incompetence, manipulation of information and claiming “facts” when all they really have is strong opinions.
Sadly, that is what we face in the coming months as the nation builds to a climactic election in November 2020. Politicians will try to manipulate every word spoken or written, the nation’s media will feed the flames of such accusations, social media will boil with conspiracy theories and a substantial number of Americans will become increasingly angry, one side against the other side.
I participate in an online, private forum with classmates from college. It has long been a freewheeling exchange of ideas ranging from sports, science, religion and even politics. Increasingly now, political discussions in that group have become less frequent. It has become nigh on impossible to hold such written discussions, even between men with long and distinguished careers in the military, business, law, medicine and various other professions. The one thing we all have in common is successfully enduring four tumultuous years in a tough school 55 years ago. Yet that common bond now splinters over national politics in this deeply divided nation. As a result, many classmates call for a total ban on such discussions within that private forum.
No doubt, the country is divided politically. It will be impossible to heal that divide and find common ground without deep and meaningful discussions to explore other possibilities. If each side sticks to its talking points, extreme distrust of one another, a total absence of the courage to find compromise, then “what’s next” is simply the same old thing, with all the intransigence seen for the last three plus years in national politics — actually the last 19 years, ever since 9/11, the attack on America by radical Islamic terrorists.
I challenge any reader to identify one single candidate for the presidency whose central overriding theme is to heal our divide. The only one who comes remotely close to such a call is Joe Biden, and even he quickly proclaims how bad our current president has always been, and by extension those who voted for him. I don’t know anyone in history who has negotiated real compromise with one side calling for a revolution and the other called the equivalent of redneck “deplorables."
I offer one other point to consider: The media — and social media — are filled with extreme rhetoric against the management of the Iowa caucus. One would be led to believe the Russians did it again, this time in Iowa. Oh no, the other side might claim. It was the Ukrainians that did it to us, again. I, on the other hand, suggest that yet again, we have done it to ourselves, and any election will now be highly suspect if your (or my) side fails to win.
In conclusion, it seems that what’s next will be what has been happening in America for far too long. That should lead to the question of how to prevent that constant stream of extreme rhetoric on TV, in the media, in social media and even in family gatherings during holiday periods where thankfulness for what we have should be the focus of discussions between loved ones. If there is an existential crisis in America today, our Great Divide should top that list — actually be the only item on such a list. Until that divide is mitigated, we are going to be stuck in round after round of recriminations and hateful distrust.
Imagine the response today if Vladimir Putin was photographed on a large Russian warship with the sign “Mission Accomplished” shown above him. It does not take a former intelligence operative to understand that “divide and conquer” is the best way to take down any large, rich enemy.
We are letting him — and many others — do exactly that to us, simply because of our own national behavior today.
