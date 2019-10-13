This column is in response to Duane Graham’s column (Sunday, Oct. 6). The title to this column speaks for itself, but more is needed to adequately respond.
America’s greatest moments, or long-term policies that did great things, were all the result of bipartisan actions. Without such agreement — compromise, if you like — bad things happened, as I read our history.
The Revolutionary War, settling the West, World War I, World War II, the Cold War, are examples where both parties found a way to keep the country united over the past 243 years. On the other hand, really bad things happened in or to America when compromise failed. The Civil War, race relations over the past 154 years, lack of immigration reform (sorely needed for at least 40 years) and, for sure, our current great divide are clear examples of failure to find bipartisan solutions to grievous problems that in some cases are still present in America.
In the midst of great tension in America, this nation historically has always sunk lower and lower until finally leadership arises to seek and find a bipartisan solution that will last for significant amounts of time.
Shunning bipartisanship, calling it impossible and declaring the only way forward is one way — not a combination of both — is in fact existential for America. Note that word was used in the opening paragraph of the column previously mentioned. I had to look it up, by the way, but found what I expected. Existential is related to “existence,” and if an existential issue is not resolved, it therefor threatens existence.
I suppose removing President Donald Trump from office has now reached the same level of threat as climate change, at least in the eyes of the author of that column. Both threaten the existence of America and Earth equally. I consider such positions to be grossly overstated in the extreme.
How to achieve bipartisan agreement on momentous constitutional issues becomes the great question before us all right now. The answer is historically simple. Great leadership that seeks and finds bipartisanship has been the solution time and again in America, and I believe we will find such leadership again — but not soon, for sure.
Frankly I see no one currently running for president capable of uniting America, for the time being at least.
More points harped upon in the aforementioned column were honor and loyalty. No one can honorably or loyally resist impeachment and removal from office of our elected president, according to the previous column. The author goes on to demand that the entire GOP be removed from any and all positions in our government, never again to hold public office. I could not disagree more strongly with such a call to political arms. Doing so, assuredly, removes any hope of bipartisan agreement as well. No wonder the author insists that bipartisan solutions will never be achieved to heal our great divide, given his own convictions.
There is a path forward to honorably and loyally return America to some form of unity. For now, patience is the key, not in any way a return to single-party power, winner takes all, leaving half of America shunned as deplorables, never again to engage in political discourse.
For now, stalemate is a form of patience, a refusal or inability to move forward but only in the direction of one political party. After all, we have been stalemated since 9/11 and America, with three different presidents, has yet to sink into the existential abyss portrayed by the extremes of both parties.
So readers, we need far better leadership in the White House and, for sure, in the halls of Congress. Until such leaders arise to lead us all into bipartisan agreement, America will continue the slide into ignominy. But even in ignominy, America will continue to exist, to later again stand tall for all Americans, the ones really loyal to their country and conducting themselves honorably as well.
Anson Burlingame lives in Joplin.
