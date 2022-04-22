Only if you have loved the truly magnificent history of Memorial Hall can you know that it is the only historical building in the city of Joplin. No matter what has been built, is being built or is going to be built, it will never take the place of Memorial Hall.
Memorial Hall housed every event held in the city, regardless of what it featured — human beings or animals — during its presentation. Check the archives and you will know why you can’t diminish any part of its importance in this city. No million-dollar art place will ever equal what Memorial Hall stands for because of the variety of activities in the wonderful place.
There are pictures for you to see if you check the records. Never again will these precious performances that were held in Memorial Hall be seen. Even during segregation time were they seen by all because, during the day, matinees were shown to students at Lincoln School. The photos were given from each entertainer, and you will see them on a new mural in the planning stage now. At some events, everyone was allowed to be present; other times, you weren’t allowed to dance until after midnight. It was still enjoyable.
Why was Memorial Hall allowed to get in such a rundown condition? When things needed repairing or replaced, why wasn’t it taken care of at that moment? That’s the way things are all around certain areas. Look at the once-beautiful Southern train station, the Olivia Apartments, the Frisco Building (I operated the elevator there). What happened to the houses in the Murphysburg area? Nothing is maintained at the given time to eliminate the deterioration — no proper care.
Memorial Hall doesn’t need $30 million worth of nothing to be fixed, to keep it operating, then add things when finances are available. To eliminate the only historical building in the city shows a lack of respect for whom it was built — our veterans. They gave their all, and you don’t hold them in their proper place.
At the rate buildings were neglected, Joplin would easily be a ghost town, other than the art building.
It is a sad, sad, shameful situation to think of what had happened before someone took it to heart.
Have you ever seen the pictures of so many different events in action? You would know that Memorial Hall was awesome in every manner. The Golden Gloves of boxing was outstanding because so many young men were so involved with the team. For businesses, it was an honor to walk across the stage, carrying the Christmas treat at Empire District’s Christmas party for its employees. Various businesses did events for their employees; it was a beautiful picture. The cooking school produced award-winning recipes. The calendar was always active; awards recognition was tremendous for great achievements in different categories. Dances, Broadway plays, every kind of entertainment performed. There is no end to the magnificent list. We loved this time of Memorial Hall’s city history.
That’s why it has its place in permanent history where it is and should be brought into immediate superb condition without $30 million.
Let’s look at the right plan with no excessive taxes. Repair every essential problem that is necessary to bring it back to its No. 1 condition. Where are grants and other financial aid?
Don’t forget who this Memorial Hall was built to show gratitude and respect to — the veterans who had given us their all. I can’t repeat this enough — our veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.