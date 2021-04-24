Ever since the story about Handy Chapel, the first African American church in Joplin, was printed on the Faith page (Globe, March 28), with the Rev. Willie Rogers Jr. and reporter Kevin McClintock having an awesome conversation about service, I was in a period of meditation and gratitude.
You see, Easter, my husband William’s and Dr. Martin Luther King’s transitions all happened on the same date (April 4) but different years. The next day was my 92nd birthday, filled with so much love and attention. I was just so thankful for being so blessed in so many ways. I love sharing what the good Lord has given me.
The latest weekend edition (Globe, April 17-18) had something else I needed. The verse from Proverbs on the Opinion page says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.” And on page 6C there was an article by The Associated Press headlined, “Students lead U.S. push for fuller Black history education.”
Everyone needs to know “all” history, regardless, to be fully educated. This has always been the desire of my heart because so many questions need answers as to who, how, when, where and why.
Things used every day were invented by people who were enslaved, but they didn’t have the money to pay for the patents, so the owners of those who were enslaved paid the bill and received the credit for what they had not made.
When you read that article you will be awakened to the right thing to be added to school history now, not just for in February (Black History Month) but 12 months of every year, everywhere.
Every February, I am asked to help with a television project because it is Black History Month, which started as Black History Week with historian Carter G. Woodson: “Those who have no record of what their forebearers have accomplished lost their inspiration, which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”
Nice compliments are received for helping with the projects, but what really got my attention was that an 8-year-old girl wanted to meet me because she loves history. That made my day. Why can’t she learn all history every school year in classes taught regularly about everybody and everything?
In that Globe article, Ebele Azikiwe, 12 years old, testified before the State Assembly in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, about the needed for fuller teaching on Black history and more inclusive history. That eventually became law.
Read the article and see how many states have taken action and passed laws. Are you interested in knowing who invented the golf tee that you use when you go to play golf? Or how food is carried safely across the nation in refrigerated trucks? The K-rations the military feeds the soldiers? Yes, this is correct. Give credit where credit is due and recognition to whomever should be recognized.
All that is needed is for Black history to be added to the daily school curricula. Can’t it be considered as an item of discussion at a future school board meeting?
What a different world this would be if we knew each other in all ways of living instead of what is required in the law. Think of the change that took place in so many areas of life when segregation was no longer the law. There would be more harmony and respect.
I know there is so much I could write about, the way things are and have been, but there is limited space for me to record the facts. I will close this column, but I will always be open to history.
As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he. What do you think?
