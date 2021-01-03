How amazing, to add the awesome Negro Leagues and include them in Major League Baseball history after all these many (50 years) of exclusion.
You could see their greatness as ballplayers when you would go to the Miners baseball park here in Joplin and witness the exhibition games by the Kansas City Monarchs with Satchel Paige — his outstanding pitches like they had jet power in them and the batter wondering: Where did it go?
Be proud of the Joplinites who played in the Negro Leagues, such as brothers Houston and Robert Stephens, pitchers for the Cleveland team, and catchers Curtis Palmer and Alto Clay for the New York Black Yankees. Their manager was Marvin "Lap" Barker. He was a regular visitor here to visit his son, Donald Barker. All have relatives here who are indeed proud of the honor.
There's a possibility Billy McPherson played for Arkansas before moving to an Eastern team.
For proof, refer to Jet and Ebony magazines and their history to know how these teams were treated, regardless of where they were playing ball.
The phrase, "Don't let the sun go down on you," was said more often than anything. The ballplayers obeyed these words for their safety and the safety of their families who traveled with them.
God took care of them because they did not let any baseball schedules interfere with their church worship service.
Buck O'Neil is to be remembered also for his contribution to the stability of the Negro Leagues.
Yes, Jackie Robinson endured many hostile things, but he endured them all until he was able to finally play in Major League Baseball games, even though he was not accepted by all. We saw him and the Brooklyn Dodgers play there every year.
I was in Norwalk, Connecticut, when Robinson passed away in Hartford. My husband, William, and I were invited to his family home, but we declined the visit because of the time needed for his family to be at peace. I have the original Connecticut newspaper report of Robinson's death.
There was a presentation on the Negro Leagues and their history at Missouri Southern State University last year by a representative of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
Thanks to Major League Baseball for the recognition of the earned place in baseball history.
You did it right.
Betty Smith lives in Joplin.
