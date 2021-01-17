"As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he!"
— Proverbs 23:7
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a heart that exemplified Proverbs 23:7 because his heart was filled with the "fruit of the spirit." That is why he was able to the endure to the end. Remember, the fruits of the spirit are love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance (self-control).
He had to encounter different fruits constantly because of situations and circumstances he faced every day. He never let them change his way of living. No violence, just love.
When in jail, his thoughts were on the outside, figuring where to go and what would be profitable for all.
On the Edmund Pettus Bridge, faith and divine strength kept them going forward regardless of mad men, dogs and sticks. Faith will be your strength and bring you through any bloody situations.
In Chicago, the people were riotous and evil-minded. He said he had never met with any group in the South that had that much hatred, instead of love and joy for visitors.
Peace was his unmovable block when it came to the war. He refused to let anyone lead him and his people in a hostile manner. He said it had no place in humanity.
Long-suffering was met with faith that things would be better because God was in control. No one could change what was there from the beginning with the creator. It was all resting on a firm foundation with temperance.
When King called people together, he had a gentleness and meekness that helped everyone accept the problems they were going to face in the near future. The words were so encouraging they would clap their hands and sing "We Shall Overcome." They learned how to maintain strong faith that everything would be all right regardless.
The millions of people gathered in Washington, D.C., for his magnificent "I Have a Dream" speech listened to words of everlasting wisdom. "Free at last, free at last; thank God almighty, we are free at last."
The sanitation workers in Memphis felt a strength they had not experienced, saying with their signs: "I am a man," because the words were right.
Look at the turmoil and the unstable way of life today. Check your heart and see what kind of thoughts are there. Are the fruits in place so that you will do what is right for yourself and the treatment of others will be filled with fruits of the spirit?
Life will be different and secure.
So let us honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the awesome service he gave his life for so that life will be fruitful.
Thank you, Rev. King.
Betty Smith is a Joplin resident.
