It is like a stab in the heart, the way acceptance of the right thing to do is unacceptable in dealing with the improvement of Ewert Park and its pool.
When Paul Ewert and his wife deeded the land to the Black community, it was because there was no place for them to go for recreation. They asked the Black community what they needed. They said a place to be with their family and friends.
Why is there always a money issue when it comes to East Town, the original Joplin, or the Black community, for any improvement with the swimming pool?
Check the records: When Schifferdecker was not up to par and Ewert was made an aquatic pool, voices were raised about the difference. Schifferdecker was made top priority and brought up to A1 condition — no delay on spending the people's tax money, regardless of where it came from. Now, not enough money is available for improvements at Ewert's pool.
It is not right, and it never will be without the pool for the original Joplin or the Black community. Why can't there be equality in everything? There is not a good feeling about how things are handled.
Remember how things were neglected at Parkway Cemetery in every manner? The way conditions were is not forgotten because a decent road was never done because other things were top priority, according to the city, but Osborne Memorial Cemetery was always being improved daily. Photos will prove it.
Parkway was deeded to the Black community because Blacks were no longer allowed to be buried in Fairview Cemetery, where they had been buried along the west and south fence rows until no plots were available for them.
It is an example of how things are unequal in treatment.
When you live in East Town, you know how much has been omitted from the upkeep of daily living.
Everything is available for Schifferdecker and Cunningham — why not Ewert Pool?
If you want to swim, you have to go miles from your home when no one else does. Are you kidding?
Hire the lifeguards for employment at all the pools; equalize the way all pools will be open at certain times and the lifeguards would be on the job, whichever the pool that needs one.
Have a clear conscience by doing what is right, making no difference in who it is or where it is located.
Spend the money at Ewert Pool.
Betty Smith is a Joplin resident who grew up swimming in Ewert Pool.
