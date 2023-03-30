Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.