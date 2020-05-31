Mitch McConnell said recently he saw “no urgency" for the Senate to consider additional fiscal action to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Then he said that he would not consider the House bill that was passed, that the next step would be for the Senate Republicans and the White House to talk about what might be needed later.
They need to get talking now.
Here are some of the reasons that more action needs to be taken as soon as possible:
• The federal benefit for unemployed workers is set to expire in July. There are now nearly 39 million Americans who are unemployed, 14.7% of the workforce in April. And that doesn’t count all of those unemployed whose application has not yet been processed by their state unemployment offices. The unemployment numbers are just going to get higher, expected to be near 20% in May. Those Americans are not all going to find jobs before July, and they need some financial security now.
• The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly known as food stamps) needs to be expanded, both in terms of amount of benefits and eligibility. Food banks around the country are overwhelmed trying to meet the demand to feed hungry Americans, many of whom have never needed to seek food for their family. SNAP is a much more appropriate and efficient system to meet that need.
• Unemployment benefits for workers who are not working because of lack of child care need to be expanded. Currently, those benefits expire when the school term ends even though day care facilities may not be available.
• States need help replacing some of their lost revenues so they can continue to provide basic services. Nearly all states are required to balance their budgets each year — if revenues decline, then they must cut expenses, most of which is accomplished by reducing the workforce. Nearly 1 million government workers filed for unemployment in April. The answer here is not to provide federal legislation to allow states to declare bankruptcy as McConnell suggested. They need federal assistance.
• The forgiveness feature of the Paycheck Protection Program needs to be expanded. Under the previous stimulus package, the forgiveness is based on the amount companies pay in the eight weeks after they receive the funds, which for many companies means through sometime in early June. Many companies will not be back to full operation by June. So companies are faced with not taking advantage of the benefit or keeping employees only for the eight-week period then putting them back on the unemployment rolls.
One final note: McConnell has refused to consider the House bill because it contains some “liberal agenda items.” That is true, but those should be points of negotiation, not used as a bogus reason to totally dismiss the bill.
And by the way, when they are talking about that, they should remember that a previous Senate-led coronavirus relief bill temporarily suspended a limitation on how much owners of businesses formed as “pass-through” entities can deduct against their nonbusiness income, such as capital gains, to reduce their tax liability. More than 80% of that provision will go to those who earn more than $1 million per year. That provision will cost taxpayers about $90 billion in 2020 alone, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan congressional body.
Americans are hurting — real pain. The House has spoken and acted. The Senate needs to do the same to alleviate much of the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, which benefits all of us.
Bret Baker lives in Grove, Okla.
