Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.