On April 28, 2011, Missouri Southern State University signed an agreement with the American Red Cross to provide shelters, just in case.
Only 24 days later, an EF5 tornado ripped a path of destruction 6 miles long and a mile wide through the city.
With the April 28 agreement in place, Missouri Southern and the Red Cross were able to get shelters up and running quickly to provide a place of safety and comfort to survivors.
Chris Harmon, director of emergency services with the Southern Missouri chapter of the Red Cross at the time, says the agreement with the university made all the difference: “The expectations were lined out ahead of time. Having agreements in place like this helps us take care of clients quickly because everyone knows their roles.”
Darren Fullerton, Missouri Southern vice president of student affairs at the time, remembers it vividly: “The faculty and staff at the university knew about the agreement and arrived at the scene early to assist. The Red Cross, the Joplin Health Department and the Joplin Humane Society moved quickly to establish necessary support services for those impacted by the tornado.”
The university also opened its campus to other organizations, giving them space to set up operations to assist with relief efforts.
This centralization allowed the Red Cross to develop the first Multi-Agency Response Center, a one-stop shop where disaster victims could obtain everything from a new driver’s license to mental health services. This new concept has revolutionized disaster relief operations and is now standard operating procedure across the nation.
Another innovation during the Joplin event was providing an option for pets displaced by the disaster. Previously, only service animals had been allowed in shelters. In partnership with the Joplin Humane Society, the Red Cross established a separate animal shelter to meet the need. This strategy is also now common during relief operations.
During the weeks following the tornado, the Red Cross recorded 3,450 overnight shelter stays and provided more than 85,000 meals for shelter residents and volunteers in the field. Nearly 200,000 relief items such as gloves, tarps, shovels and rakes were handed out, and the Red Cross opened more than 1,500 cases for assistance.
Cooperation among multiple organizations provided rapid and efficient relief to thousands of Joplin residents affected by the 2011 tornado. The foundation for that cooperation began with an agreement between the American Red Cross and Missouri Southern State University that had been established only a few weeks before, just in case.
