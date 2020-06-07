Carlos Haley: Break down barriers and end cycle of racism

This will be a year to remember in the history of this country. We’ve had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the continued disregard for life.
Racism is alive and well in this country. Regardless of whether some want to believe it, racism exists. I was raised on honor and respect — honor for those who fight and stand against injustice and respect for those who take action for the greater good to address wrongs. I have never been a person of many words or to seek attention, but the recent events have compelled me to speak.
The death of George Floyd brought up some past personal hurts and hard feelings. My wife and I attended the demonstration at Joplin City Hall to lend our support to those who are hurting because of this tragedy. Standing up for one’s rights does not have to be controversial, dangerous or hurtful. We as a nation must not be afraid to have honest conversations about race or to take action to address the problem. Until we all elevate our thoughts and break down the divisive barriers, this cycle of racism will continue, and history will repeat itself.
How can we claim to be the greatest country in the world but lack the willingness and heart to tackle one of our biggest problems?
Demonstrating and protesting are rights we all have to express our disapproval of injustice, but looting and vandalism are neither right nor synonymous with demonstrating and protesting. You should not judge or make assumptions about people because that only keeps us on our current path.
Devaluing any human being on the basis of race is wrong at every level and in every situation. The conversation must start now, and it must be a two-way conversation. In my lifetime, I have personally experienced racism and have been taught how to deal with it so as to protect and defend myself from being harmed or killed as a result of it.
Daily, my wife and I pray that our family will return home safely and not be harmed or killed because of the color of our skin. That should not be the case or a practice that I have to pass on to my children, but it is our current reality. I respect life — mine and others, I just wish others would respect life in the same manner as I do. If we are all created in the image of God, then why are people whose skin is different than ours valued less?
God is the creator of all and he did not make any mistakes, but as flawed people, we have to be willing to fix ours.
We must not be afraid to ask questions and to see things from other peoples’ perspectives. During the pandemic, I heard white men say on many occasions that their rights were being violated by stay-at-home orders and essential business decisions. It took a pandemic for these same men to experience their rights being violated for the first time.
Now, I ask them to stand in my shoes to see and experience what I must deal with and endure. I have been fortunate and blessed to earn multiple college degrees, have a professional career, wear a suit to work every day and to serve my community. But at the end of the day, when the suit is off, I am still a black man — a black man who is followed in stores, seated in a corner of an empty restaurant or denied service altogether, and even refused to handshakes. Why? My skin color is not and should not be a crime or a threat to anyone.
To judge a person, you have to know that person, and you can only really know that person if you talk with him. I implore everyone to help stop the foolishness we are witnessing right now — the killing of people of color, the looting and vandalism, the insensitive comments and closed minds. The path to repairing the damage of our generational mistakes lies within each of us. We just have to be willing to embrace one another and open our minds.
Respect life for who you are and not because of what you are.
I write this to encourage everyone to do their part to end the hurt and harm that is being caused in our country by those within our country.
Carlos Haley is a Joplin resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.