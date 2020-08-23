Hello Joplin,
I’ve had a blank letter to you sitting on my screen for days now — an empty page for words I’ve struggled to find. After a lot of listening and processing, here goes:
What troubles me more than a pandemic and economic crisis is how some of us have treated each other. We — Joplin, our state, our nation, our world — are in the midst of catastrophe. It’s not as visible as a storm that crushes the skyline, and I think that’s what makes it so hard to recover from. There are no chainsaws to wield or structures to rebuild, giving our hands something to do while our hearts and minds heal. Today, one enemy is invisible, and the other is ourselves.
The words we say, the hate we write and display for the digital world to see, are tearing our community apart. As an elected leader of this city, I challenge each of you to be more considerate and compassionate toward each other. We are in this time and struggle together, and together is the only way we will move past it.
I challenge each of you to protect each other, however you can. It’s as simple as that. Protect each other. Do your part, whatever that is, and be kind to your fellow residents who are trying to do the same.
I challenge each of you to be creative. We are tired of seeing the words “canceled” and “closed." Can’t we do better than that? Let’s find a way to have events, to hear music, to socialize, to celebrate and to collaborate in new ways that give people a safe way to work, connect, dine, shop, learn and be free.
Thank you to the hundreds of residents who have reached out to me in the past two months expressing their hopes and desires for our city to safely navigate this crisis. I didn’t get a chance to respond to all of you, but know that I’m fighting for you every day and doing my part with and for you. You have given me hope.
Finally, I want to share a thought I wrote down during the Joplin City Council meeting earlier last week (Aug. 17) related to ‘acting out of fear’:
“It is fear that keeps us alive — our natural instinct that protects us from harm. Fear should not freeze us but should be used as a tool to adapt — the trigger to modify our behavior toward sustainability. Leadership in the face of fear takes logic, reason and the ability to listen, evaluate the big picture and come up with a plan to protect those in our care.”
And that is my pledge to you, Joplin.
Stay safe, be your best and love each other.
Christina Williams is a member of the Joplin City Council.
