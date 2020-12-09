Last night, from the fifth floor of Joplin City Hall, I watched the Olivia burn and couldn't hold back the tears. I didn't care who saw me or that people wouldn't understand my reaction. This vantage point was unforgiving and the towering flames and glowing orange of the upper story windows was more than I could bear.
My biggest fear as a child was my house would burn down and I feel like that happened. While none of my personal possessions were inside the structure, a piece of my story — Joplin's story — may be lost. I started to drive home — but headed to this home instead. I had to get closer; I needed to feel her smoky blanket on my skin and smell her last breath.
She was my first home.
My parents brought me home from the hospital in 1979 to this marvel of architecture, a glorious testament of Joplin's great past. My baby eyes learned to see and focus on the Olivia's beautiful features of wood, plaster, glass and craftsmanship. Friendships were forged by my parents with other newlywed couples in the building, and three daughters were born, including me. We grew up together, and I still consider their mothers as my own.
The Olivia gifted me a foundational love of architecture, which then led me to design school and to find roots right here at a Joplin architecture firm. I've always dreamed in buildings I've never seen, and now I get to help dream them into reality.
For my entire adult life, I have followed the Olivia in excitement about each promise made for her rebirth and would send every news story and update to my parents. In my home office, I even have a black-and-white photo of her in a vintage oval frame like a cherished member of my family tree. Another picture of her hangs in one of our guest rooms.
To my kindred lovers of history and old buildings, I feel your loss deeply.
To the out-of-town developers, please stop buying our buildings only to leave them vulnerable — it is not your history to squander.
To those who have fought so hard to save her — through planning and now with water — I thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I hold hope with you that something may be salvaged of her remains.
Christina Williams is a member of the Joplin City Council.
