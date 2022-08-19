Losing hurts the soul. It throws our basic beliefs — in oneself, in the notion of a just world — into turmoil.
Ultimately, we choose to do one of two things. We can look at the loss hoping to learn from the experience. Or we can decide that the loss wasn’t actually a loss. Something else interfered with our victory. We’re certainly not to blame.
Anti-abortion forces in Kansas face just such a choice. Their constitutional amendment failed by nearly 20% at earlier this month. How they decide to interpret that loss will determine whether they continue as a major force in state politics or wither into irrelevance. They can reflect on the campaign, on the wasted political capital and messaging choices (let’s ask people to vote for an abortion ban but deny that’s what it is). Or they can decide that their loss was a conspiracy and fraud, deny any culpability and charge forward into oblivion.
In the first camp, we have state Rep. Steve Howe. A week after the amendment’s defeat, he wrote: “While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons this proposition failed or spend time pointing fingers, I would rather leave that to the political scientists who do that for a living. Moving forward as a YES voter, I realized that my focus needs to be on what I can do in my own community to support pregnant women, especially those in crisis. Each of us can seek out ways to value life. Consider learning about organizations in your community that minister to pregnant women who need help and support.”
His statement continues for a bit, urging support of crisis pregnancy centers, before concluding:
“There are many ways you can choose to support life,” he writes. “It does not have to be written on a ballot. It only has to be written on your heart.”
Howe’s approach requires maturity. It requires caring about mothers-to-be and their infants. It requires an understanding that change doesn’t come just from notching political wins, but by changing beliefs and behaviors.
Other amendment supporters want to deny they lost at all. Enter Melissa Leavitt and her bizarre quest for a hand recount of the amendment vote. The Colby resident teamed up with Mark Gietzen of the Kansas Coalition for Life in an attempt to raise nearly a quarter-million dollars to begin the process. While she said voter integrity was her paramount concern, she didn’t rule out the possibility that it might overturn the result.
“I have no idea if 165,000 votes can be swung in a state, but I don’t think it’s impossible,” she said in a TikTok video posted Saturday. “However, the data we get from doing a statewide hand count would tell us a lot.”
You might indeed learn a lot through such a recount. The information might be valuable for activists looking to understand how closely election night totals match a count conducted by a different method. But if you also hope to see the winning margin disappear, I have bad news for you. You’re not.
As of Monday afternoon, with a 5 p.m. deadline from Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office looming, Leavitt was raising money through a crowdfunding platform. Instead of volunteering to buy diapers or supplies, as Howe suggested, Kansans were putting up money in a quest to deny reality.
The comments offer a look into the denialist mindset: “Go get those evil fraudsters!” “I didn’t think the vote for no was correct! Thanks for doing this!” “THANK YOU, Missy, for leading the charge on behalf of election integrity in Kansas. We are with you 100% and look expectantly for God to MORE than meet the need of the hour!”
God has nothing to do with this, guys. A full recount won’t change the vote, and neither will the scaled-back effort that eventually went forward Monday evening.
Conservatives were once fond of saying that facts don’t care about your feelings. This is true, although feelings can help drive the creation of new facts on the ground. In this case, however, the saying stands. Winning or losing an election doesn’t have anything to do with the virtue of one side’s cause. It has to do with who received the most votes.
If the Kansas anti-abortion movement hopes to remain a part of conversation, those involved would be well-advised to follow Howe’s lead rather than Leavitt’s. They might find that many who voted against the amendment would support them in that mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.