The downtown landscape of Joplin is changing. Evolving, really. A renewed sense of culture, community and urban development is taking root in this midsize Southwest Missouri city.
Today, if you stand at the corner of West 7th Street and Wall Avenue, you will probably hear the hustle and bustle of two busy construction sites. After 10-plus years of planning and anticipation, a community vision is finally taking shape. The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and the Jasper County Courts Building, on the adjacent corner, will soon become anchors for downtown Joplin. Crossland Construction is honored to serve as the construction manager on both of these monumental projects.
The Cornell Complex will bring a culturally enriching environment to enlighten, educate and entertain. With its 470-seat Beshore Performance Hall (Connect2Culture’s home theater), the Freeman Health System Main Gallery (one of Spiva Center for the Arts’ four galleries), a 2,000-person capacity outdoor amphitheater (within the Leggett & Platt Green) and the Crossland Construction Rooftop Terrace, the complex is sure to bring people in from all around.
Just across the way, the modern Jasper County Courts Building will add another beautiful structure and civic presence to downtown, a much-needed update to the original 1975 building. The 80,000-square-foot facility will be equipped with four courtrooms, two hearing rooms, better security and updated technology.
In many ways, Crossland has walked side-by-side with the Joplin community over the years.
Joplin is home to my wife and me and more than 300 Crossland employees. We celebrate any opportunity to build in the place we live and keep our construction family close to home. One of our company’s first projects was the fire station at 32nd Street and Texas Avenue. I was as young and green as could be. Still, my dad threw me in as the project superintendent.
This was the first of many projects we would have the opportunity to build in Joplin over the next 30 years. But one of the most gratifying experiences of my career was helping the community build back after the tornado hit in 2011. Crossland sent volunteers and donated equipment and labor to aid in the cleanup. One of our greatest accomplishments was helping the Joplin Schools build the temporary high school in the mall in just a mere 60 some days to have them back in school.
In addition to the downtown buildings, we will also break ground on the new Dover Hill Elementary School (planned for Wednesday). With this being the 10-year anniversary of the storm, it’s exciting to be starting on these significant projects that will help move Joplin forward.
Community is all about bringing people together. To us, seeing this progress in Joplin is a symbol of the tenacity and resilience of this community. We are proud to continue to build Joplin.
