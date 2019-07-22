I am the parent of an incoming kindergartner at Columbia Elementary School and a longtime community member in the district.
After attending the (June) school board meeting, I was very disappointed to hear the recommendation of the long-term facilities committee to combine Columbia and West Central elementary schools and abandon the neighborhood school concept. After attending many neighborhood meetings and hearing many opinions, it appears the community also disagrees with this conclusion.
I have a major concern with the long-term impact of abandoning these facilities. The city of Joplin and Joplin School District do not have a good history with the dissolution of old buildings.
Many former school properties that have been sold have not been maintained and remain a blight to their neighborhoods. Any plan for the Columbia and West Central properties creates a high-risk, low-reward prospect for those neighborhoods. Repurposing the land where these historic buildings stand today would not compensate for the loss of a government-sponsored institution leaving those neighborhoods. This is seen as a worst-case scenario for neighborhoods, leaving them open to the perils that often befall a community when institutions pull out. Joplin does not need a giant vacant lot on Seventh Street (West Central) and the risk of transferring these massive facilities to private institutions has proven a failure time and time again.
In 2015, a long-term facilities committee also reviewed schools in the district and made a report to the board on long-range planning. It found that “Columbia is truly a neighborhood school, with fourth and fifth generation students attending. The community appreciates the neighborhood concept. The committee did look into combining West Central and Columbia, but it was not recommended. The total enrollment between the two schools would be close to 450-470 students. That would require the school to not be on Columbia property due to space. Therefore, it is recommended to keep Columbia school on the current site. An additional benefit of leaving Columbia on the current property includes improving property value for the historic district. A new Columbia could help draw families in and possibly improve some historic houses in the neighborhood.”
As we have seen in Roanoke and North Heights, a neighborhood school can act as an institutional cornerstone helping to stabilize neighborhoods and contribute to revitalization efforts as well as build deep enduring community roots. There is a growing issue in this country with isolationism and a lack of neighborly bonds. The committee’s recent recommendation throws away tangible cornerstones in our community and replaces them with a $20 million, 450-student elementary school that based on the current acreage suggestions will not fit in the neighborhoods. Data shows no continuing success attached to larger facilities when comparing the outcomes of these students. In fact, research has found that larger schools have negative effects on student achievement and graduation rates. As schools get bigger, student achievement declines and leads to higher rates of absenteeism, dropouts and disciplinary problems.
My recommendation is to reach out for estimates from a company with experience renovating schools and historic buildings. Carthage just remodeled its middle school, and the project included building a new media center, common area and safe room as well as classroom renovations. The cost for this project — $8 million — provided a much larger facility than either Columbia or West Central. The Carthage plans were drawn up by the Kansas City-based firm Incite Design Studio, and the project contract was won by Crossland Construction Co.
Retaining the two schools would be the most cost effective and certainly the most sustainable solution as it does not require demolishing buildings, clearing land, purchasing new land and the continuing maintenance of the two old sites. By accepting the proposal as is without thoroughly investigating a remodel, the school board will be rushing into a conclusion without justification.
The district's bonding capacity continues for at least two more years, as such I do not understand the need to rush into a project of this size and nature without receiving more input and professional opinions. The school board cannot pretend to be good financial stewards while not even picking up the phone to get a second opinion. I would not have someone paint my house without a second bid, why are we willing to direct $20 million without doing so?
Please don’t let us lose another historic building in Joplin. The more than 30,000 square feet at both schools allows for more than 150 square feet per student (more space than Royal Heights, Jefferson, Cecil Floyd, Stapleton, or Kelsey Norman). Reimagining this space would allow the schools to create the larger classroom sizes and newer learning environments our children need. By receiving more opinions and seeing what is possible in the realm of renovations it may even be possible to reduce the bond and save taxpayers money.
I would like to thank everyone for their time and interest in our community.
Daniel Koucky lives in Joplin.
