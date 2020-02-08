I resisted entry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump out of a sincere desire to let the facts speak for themselves. Then, even if this went against my beliefs and values, I could accept the outcome, if it were justly determined. The need for an absolute standard of right and wrong and preservation of a constitutional republic demand such. Unfortunately, our post-Christian, and yes, post-constitutional core beliefs in America today have rendered this virtually impossible, and consigned my values to the junk yard.
First of concern was the prosecution of this trial. Whether he (Trump) was convicted on all charges, some or none of the above, our system of government has been seriously — and in my opinion irreversibly — damaged. The cause is not anything Trump may have done, but the precedents set by all of those who now claim to be our moral conscience.
I keep hearing, “Do the right thing” from both the major media and the Democratic Party. For some reason, these voices were all silent from late 1998 until a final Senate vote in February 1999 on the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.
In his trial for obstruction of justice and perjury, which included lying to a grand jury, such silence was deafening.
In the House, 31 Democrats voted to impeach Clinton. (Former Rep. Ike Skelton, D-Mo., was one.) Not one member of that party supported it in the Senate. Meanwhile, media titans such as Dan Rather of CBS kept telling us that the whole effort was wrong to begin with. His was not the only such voice, as ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, etc., basically did the same.
Let’s fast-forward to 2019-2020. It is painfully obvious, despite claims of fairness, that the major media had already convicted Trump on all charges, plus any more they could dredge up.. They were not afraid to try to impose these upon both the Senate and the American people. How could this even remotely resemble doing the right thing?
Our system presupposes innocence until a person is proven guilty. And somewhere, buried in the Constitution they claim to be upholding, the trial was supposed to be fair. That same Constitution also speaks of the separation of powers, and I believe to the mass media’s chagrin, they are not listed as one of these.
Such visionaries as Thomas Jefferson strongly advocated for the open dissemination of all values and beliefs. To now have this one viewpoint so deeply ingrained into the core values of most major media is totally contrary to all his beliefs, as well as any of the rest of us who now watch as our system is being destroyed.
Now, what about the Democratic congressional candidate who claimed “Impeachment not a partisan issue,” (Globe, Jan. 22)? Where were those of her party in 1998-1999? It is a terrifying thing when “do the right thing” is not based on a fixed standard of right and wrong but who has the biggest bullhorn. Yet those who are the mouthpieces of the Democratic Party are set in stone on marching us to just such a values system.
The dust heap of history is filled with the crashed nations and civilizations that took this course. The problem is, we have also added to our sins a rewriting of our historical record to justify every evil now being imposed upon us.
Back to my original thought, I wanted justice to prevail in the Trump impeachment process. I just have come to the conclusion that no matter how it turned out, this is no longer possible in America today.
Dave Spiering lives in Lamar.
