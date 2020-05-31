Back in April of 1972, I, as a first-year college student, was a typical young man doing stupid things that resulted in a compound fracture of my left thumb. I was in the hospital from a Monday afternoon to Friday morning.
When we got the hospital bill, we were aghast. It cost almost $700. I can almost hear your laughter, as $700 won't buy an IV for a day today.
One has to remember that was a time before heightened government intervention, frivolous lawsuits, heightened government intervention, an aging population, heightened government intervention, the technology explosion, heightened government intervention and shortages in medical care providers. And did I mention heightened government intervention?
What does the government have to do with it? Does anyone remember 2008, when then-candidate Barack Obama proffered the promise of a governmental fix to the health care crisis? Do you also remember what your health care and insurance costs were for that year? With the governmental intervention called the Affordable Care Act and all other added programs and regulations, that cost virtually doubled, even accounting for inflation since then. Every imposition of government has and will increase costs for all of us.
Now many want to expand Medicaid in the state. These proponents do point out that initially up to 90% of the cost would be federally funded. But it will not stay at that level, as eventually the vast majority of this increase will become Missouri's responsibility to fund. Also, it matters not whether this expense is federally or state funded, someone will either have to to pay for it in taxes — or our children will, with the consequences of increasing the deficit.
I know in the face of our multi-trillion dollar federal deficit — in excess of $4 trillion for this year alone — this seems trivial, but a payday does come. The only alternatives are to raise taxes or cut spending in some other areas. In lieu of our world's threats, do we want to cut defense? What senior wants to give up Social Security? Who wants to do without roads, education, etc. to pay for this?
Put this on the state level, as eventually the costs will come back to us to pay. Are we willing to increase our sales and income taxes to cover this? We couldn't even pass a gas tax or sales tax on internet purchases over the past year. So what state services do we want to cut to pay for it? How about closing our schools and emptying our prisons? I don't think so, either.
I also have issues with how Medicaid works. There is absolutely no provision for the user to be accountable for anything. Hence, a recipient with trivial or less-than-serious health issues has no incentive to keep costs down. I remember years ago a neighbor who was on Medicaid having absolutely no qualms about going to our local hospital emergency room for something that would not even warrant a doctor's office visit. Is it too much of a leap in logic to assume that a quarter of a million more people on the system will only increase this problem and up total costs? The whole system itself begs for reforms now that would discourage — rather than encourage — medical overuse. Reforms are also needed to encourage private or employer-funded health care.
I am liberal enough to recognize the need for free health care for some, but shouldn't the government be our last resort instead of our first? It has become all too easy for people to mess up their lives with poor actions and then find government assistance to pay for it. Expanding Medicaid without reforms will only increase this.
And with the ever-increasing upward trajectory of medical costs, this will only increase the number of those who find themselves in a marginal health care situation and thus only perpetuate the problems of those in need of health care coverage. If you doubt this last statement, just look at the history of health care, both in America and the economically developed and developing parts of the world. Just one example: Did extending prescription drug coverage under Medicare a decade and a half ago make prescription drugs more affordable?
There are also issues with how and what is involved in what is simply being hawked as Medicaid expansion. First of all, this was not presented as a referendum, as it should be, but as a change in our state Constitution. Show me a legitimate charity or nonprofit that requires less than two-thirds majority to amend its constitution or bylaws. Why should it be any different with this? If those proposing this amendment were honest, they would have recognized this discrepancy as being morally dishonest and would have gone the referendum route.
This brings up another issue of moral integrity. If these proponents were to be truthful, why not tell us everything this increase in Medicaid entails? For example, the federal expansion as enacted has absolutely no provision to prevent any of these funds being used to pay for abortion. This was by deliberate design. Only the Hyde Amendment prevents this, for now. If the Hyde Amendment fails to be annually renewed, we would be paying for abortions. Is this really what we should be all about?
For all these reasons and more not included, this constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid is not in our interest. Is there a need to address the whole health care and insurance issue? Of course there is. Is this the means of meeting it? Absolutely not.
Dave Spiering lives in Lamar.
