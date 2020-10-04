The mission of Missouri Right to Life is to restore the right to life for all people, from conception (or more recently, in the event of cloning as well) to natural death.
We hold dearly that every life, regardless of age, sex, race or physical infirmity is sacred and worthy of protection. This is why we were so glad to have played a part in the passing of Missouri’s House Bill 126 in the spring of 2019. This legislation brought sweeping reforms to curtail abortion in our state.
There were a number of provisions. Proactively, there was an increase in funding for pregnancy resource centers, such as LifeChoices. Another section requires that any Missouri woman seeking an abortion out of state be given informed consent provisions. Among other things, this “consent” prevents an undecided woman from being sedated, or drugged, and then induced to go through with an abortion she may not have wanted to have.
Abortion is also prohibited based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome, which in itself is not always accurate, and sex or racial discrimination.
In the event that Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, all abortions except to save the life of the mother would be banned.
These are among its more prominent provisions.
The one that has drawn the most attention is the eight-, 14- and 18-week bans on the procedure. The first level was selected to cover the cumulative developments of an unborn child by eight weeks. Among these are a heartbeat and brain waves, both established standards for determining if any of us are actually alive once we are born.
The second tier, 14 weeks, which would go into effect separately if the first one were struck down by the courts, is again based on the cumulative development of the unborn child. By this time, he or she has reflexes, swallows and has hair, fingernails and almost every physical structure of an adult person.
By the third tier, or at 18 weeks, the only thing left for the baby to do is grow and fully develop such organs as the lungs and other organs needed for life outside the womb. The baby at this point has a developed sleep schedule, will respond to noise and has nerve receptors that can feel pain. To even the most skeptical medical experts, this ability to feel intense pain is fully developed by 20 weeks.
The implementation of this law is not a done deal, however. As with all anti-abortion legislation, Planned Parenthood has obtained a legal stay on it going into effect in hopes it will be struck down by the courts.
Oral arguments were heard before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 24. Because this law was passed with the overwhelming majority of the Missouri Legislature, Gov. Mike Parson and the blessing of the anti-abortion majority of Missourians, a favorable ruling is only fair.
All lives matter, and it is our firm belief that the sanctity of life must include our weakest and most vulnerable members of the human family — the unborn.
Dave Spiering is chairman of the board of Missouri Right to Life.
