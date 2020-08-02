On Tuesday, we Missourians will decide the fate of Amendment 2 — Medicaid expansion.
Before you vote, please consider what is involved. This well financed push was deliberately proposed as an amendment to the Missouri Constitution, as opposed to a referendum, for at least two reasons:
The first was to prohibit our duly elected public servants from ever — in any way — altering the imposition of this Affordable Care Act provision. Ever. Period.
Second, this route effectively prevents any attempt we the people might make to rescind it. This fact is made obvious by just such efforts to restrict the 2006 Cloning Amendment. All attempts to do so were blocked before they could even get started.
So lets take a look at just a few of the things we would be selling our futures for if it is passed.
To begin with, what are the costs? Proponents argue, and it's included on the ballot language, a claim that its passage will benefit us to the tune of a billion dollars annually. They also cite federal funding of 90% of the costs. Assuming this rate of reimbursement will somehow never change, the costs to the state treasury will be in excess of $200 million, perhaps as much as $300 million the first year alone.
One fact cleverly omitted by proponents is that in states that have already opted for expansion, overruns average right at 157%. Per-person costs (surprise, surprise, the benefits of governmental intervention) rose by 76%. Additionally, some 46% of additional people somehow made themselves eligible to qualify. For most, this included dropping their already existing private medical insurance.
At current trajectories, gross Medicaid expenditures, which went from $351.9 billion in 2009 to $639.4 billion in 2019, will exceed $1 trillion dollars by 2029. Most of the increase will be on the federal level. This can only result in some combination of at least four things happening:
• Federal spending in other areas — Social Security, defense, infrastructure — will be cut.
• Inflation will go through the roof, devastating savings and hurting the economy.
• Our already out-of-control deficits will force a fiscal crisis like Greece recently endured.
• And finally, even if we are under a Democratically controlled government, much of this cost will be one way or another shifted back to the states.
And remember, we will be powerless to do much about it because this expansion took an amendment rather than referendum route. What will happen to our state budget then? So much for a claimed billion dollar and more annual benefit.
Passing this expansion would not benefit rural hospitals and could actually lead to closures. As alluded to earlier, up to 100,000 Missourians will likely follow the trend to drop private insurance and become Medicaid eligible. Because Medicaid reimbursement rates are lower than private insurance, this will cut — not enhance — revenues. Also, most doctors already limit their Medicaid clientele. The added burden of more enrollees will fall on already often overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms. Think about that the next time you have a family medical emergency.
Finally, for those of us who believe abortion is wrong, why do you suppose both Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Rights Action League have endorsed this amendment? Under the Affordable Care Act, the original intent was to fund elective abortion. The only thing now preventing this from happening is the tenuous provisions of the Hyde Amendment on health care spending. If it is removed or modified, which is very possible in 2021, our Medicaid dollars will fund the destruction of our children. Is this what we really want?
Do we also want to end presently existing Missouri programs that now help pregnant women and new mothers? Is the supposed cure of Medicaid expansion really worth just these few concerns? This is just the tip of the iceberg.
Please vote “no” on Tuesday. If expansion is really needed, make its proponents at least come up with a good-faith proposal instead of this can of worms.
Dave Spiering is a resident of Lamar.
