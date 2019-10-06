David Sharlow: Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex signals Joplin's rise

When I was a kid, my family and I regularly traveled to this area to spend weekends on my aunt’s and uncle’s farm, which was not too far away from Joplin. I remember thinking to myself back then, having grown up in Wichita, Kansas, that living here would be so much fun. The Ozarks, cowboy boots and open spaces seemed all so adventurous and different from what I was used to, being a city kid and all.
Every time I came here, I wished I lived here.
As I grew older and began to work toward a career in music education with an eye on conducting, cultural opportunities such as hearing a symphony, seeing a musical/opera, spending time in an art museum and catching the performance of an outstanding choral ensemble became more and more important to me — things normally found in a larger metropolitan area.
As I continued my studies, I had the opportunity to sing in some of the major concert halls both domestically and abroad, and the hunger to eventually move to a larger cosmopolitan area became stronger and perhaps more urgent. Kansas City was my first stop and, eventually, Chicago.
Living in Chicago, my hunger for culture was satisfied by going to the famed Chicago Art Institute, getting the chance to hear the world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in its historic Orchestra Hall and, of course, frequenting places such as the House of Blues and the Old Town School of Folk Music, where you could hear the best of the best in about any genre of music.
I loved it there; however, given the needs of my family, it became necessary to move closer to home, where I began my tenure at Missouri Southern State University as director of choral activities. Obviously, Joplin was familiar, but with the aforementioned experiences that had shaped who I’d become, I didn’t have the same enthusiasm about living here as I once did. I wasn’t sure if there was enough to feed the artistic appetite I had developed.
Now, more than 10 years since my arrival, I couldn’t be more thrilled to call Joplin my home.
There is an enthusiasm here for the arts that is hands down contagious. With wonderful organizations such as Connect2Culture, Pro Musica, Heartland Opera Theatre, and the fine and performing arts departments at Missouri Southern, you can hear fantastic presentations of all genres, see magnificent works of art and experience all the givings of a thriving city but with the ability to quickly get to the Ozarks, wear your boots and have your space.
The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex will not only be a first-class facility for the arts, but perhaps more appropriately and importantly said, it also will be a centralized beacon for all these wonderful organizations and what they have to offer.
Since my arrival back in August 2010, more and more people have seemingly come out of the woodwork not only to promote the arts but also to invest in its programs, education and facilities, and this arts center is no doubt a manifestation of that energy. It will serve the people as a place to celebrate together the talented artists in our community and those who will visit us and, I believe, will be the tipping point in Joplin becoming a destination for the arts — a win-win for area businesses and the revitalization of our downtown.
That said, please consider supporting this important endeavor through your financial gifts, which will be not only a stronghold in the cultural life of our city but also a positive impetus for future projects that will strengthen, enhance and advance our community’s economy and resources.
Please go to cornellcomplex.org to make your pledge today. Any amount is welcome.
On the heels of conducting in Carnegie Hall this past summer, I was energized to talk to the architects who shared my enthusiasm because much like Carnegie Hall is for New York and the aforementioned places are for Chicago, the Cornell Complex will become a symbol synonymous with greatness for Joplin.
Reflecting back these many years, who would have thought the words I uttered back as a kid would have rippled to the present to only be realized in a way I never could have imagined?
I am indeed blessed by these exciting times in our city and to witness the start of what will be a marvelous icon architecturally, historically and artistically.
David L. Sharlow is associate professor of music, director of choral activities and assistant to the dean of arts and sciences at Missouri Southern State University.
