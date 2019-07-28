David Shribman: Truman Library spruces up to match president's legacy

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri — Who today thinks about Harry Truman?
A lot of people, it turns out, and that is one reason why the Truman Presidential Library and Museum closed this past week for renovations.
Actually, the reevaluation of the presidency of Harry Truman, who left office with history's lowest approval ratings, has been going on for years — and has accelerated recently.
"You can't consider any contemporary issue without seeing that Truman was involved in it — Korea, NATO, civil rights," Kurt Graham, the library's director, said. "But we are also in a time with an absence of leadership — and here was a guy who formed friendships and made alliances even though he was a partisan. It's a great legacy, and it speaks to a time and condition we just don't have anymore."
Truman, of course, was an accident of history, but in retrospect if not in real time a happy accident. He ascended to the White House after a calamity that jolted the world, the death of wartime President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Americans asked at FDR's death, in the argot of the time, a disturbing question: Can he swing this job? Truman himself wasn't sure. On April 13, 1945, a day after Roosevelt's death, the new president beseeched the capital press:
"Boys, if you ever pray, pray for me now. I don't know whether you fellows ever had a load of hay fall on you, but when they told me yesterday what had happened, I felt like the stars and all the planets had fallen on me."
He wasn't the only one who felt that way. The last president without a college degree and a political figure tied to a primitive but powerful local machine, Truman was a former U.S. senator whose vice presidency was perhaps the most isolated of the 20th century. He and the president had conferred only a handful of times. He was unaware of the Manhattan Project that at that moment was developing the atomic bomb, and it wasn't until a dozen days into his presidency that Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson gave him a comprehensive briefing on the weapon whose use would define his presidency and forever transform global politics.
But there was unseen depth to Truman, and he possessed an unusual but indispensable preparation for the task, in part here in the Kansas City area and in part during World War I.
"In the Great War, the civilian Harry Truman, the bank clerk and future haberdasher, proved himself a leader, was promoted, was commended, went overseas, was shot at, and held command of a body of men under fire," the late University of Virginia historian William Lee Miller wrote in 2012.
The Miller assessment was by no means the first trumpet blast in the rehabilitation of the reputation of Truman, who had been affectionately celebrated in a 1973 oral biography by Merle Miller called "Plain Speaking." Then, two years later, James Whitmore began touring with a one-man show about Truman called "Give 'Em Hell, Harry." (Later, Clifton Daniel Truman, born four years after the president left the White House, would play his grandfather in a revival of the production.)
But the big Truman-reputation breakthrough came in 1992, with the publication of David McCullough's blockbuster biography, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. McCullough portrayed Truman as "the kind of president the founding fathers had in mind for the country." In celebrating what he described as "his inner iron, his bedrock faith in the democratic process, his trust in the American people, and his belief that history was the final, all-important judge of performance," McCullough not only discovered new virtues in Truman but also shone new light on his presidency.
"I feel very strongly in giving credit where credit is due," McCullough said in an interview, "particularly when credit is long overdue."
The renovation of the Truman library, which until it closed didn't have the verve of the president it celebrated, is long overdue.
The new look will give fresh prominence to Truman's early life, his courtship of Bess Wallace, and the signature events of the era: the Korean War, the dispute with Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the desegregation of the military, the Marshall Plan, the Berlin Airlift, the Truman Doctrine.
Above all, it will redeem what Sen. Adlai E. Stevenson III of Illinois said was the lesson of Truman's life, which he described as "an object lesson in the vitality of popular government; an example of the ability of this society to yield up, from the most remarkable origins, the most remarkable men."
When the library reopens, the country will be in the throes of its next presidential election — what Truman characterized as "a great event in the life of a free people (that) gives them a chance to decide their own national destiny."
David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at ShribmanPG.
