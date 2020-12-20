America is often associated with the highest ideals of personal freedom, including religious freedom. When stories are told of pastors and parishioners being arrested or detained, we often think of totalitarian communist nations such as North Korea, China or Cuba. Yet, the current pandemic has caused numerous state and local leaders to target religious freedom under the guise of protecting the public.
As early as March of this year, churches were told to shut their doors or limit their fellowship of believers to as few as 10 people. Last spring, a mayor in Kentucky ordered police officers to cite people at a drive-thru church service, while businesses could keep serving drive-thru customers and people could pack into parking lots at common retail and home improvement stores. A federal judge called that “stunning” and “beyond all reason, unconstitutional."
In May, the U.S. Supreme Court took up whether to issue an injunction on a California order that limited church gatherings to 25% capacity, 100 people or whichever was less. The court shockingly refused to issue the injunction, even though normal businesses, determined as “essential,” had no such capacity limits. Incredibly, Chief Justice John Roberts likened churches to sporting events and concerts.
Fast forward to November, the Supreme Court again took up a state order restricting religious gatherings. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had created shifting color zones to delineate the numbers of COVID-19 cases. In a red zone, “essential businesses” have no restrictions, but churches and synagogues are limited to no more than 10 people. Orange zones have no limit on even nonessential businesses, while religious gatherings are capped at 25 people. These zones are frequently changed by the governor without any prior notice, and these maximum capacity limits exist whether the church or synagogue holds 100 or 1,000 people.
Meanwhile, businesses including retailers, manufacturing plants, acupuncture, cannabis shops and liquor stores have no restrictions. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch noted that, by the governor’s own admission, Cuomo has labeled religious gatherings as nonessential. I would go further and say the governor’s order classifies religion as less than nonessential.
The high court, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, rightly ruled in favor of enjoining the New York order, both because of the differing treatment between secular business and religion as well as on the arbitrary capacity number that does not reflect the size of the building or the ability for the church or synagogue to institute protective measures against the spread of the virus. The new majority shut down the ridiculous argument that religion be compared with special large events instead of typical secular business. It properly pointed out that even if Cuomo removes a color zone today, that zone can be reestablished immediately the next day.
The high court has now reexamined the California order under a new case and remanded it back to the appellate court with instruction to consider the justices’ recent ruling on the New York restrictions.
How does a nation built on our history of pilgrims escaping religious persecution now bring us to the present, where religion is often treated with disdain and targeted as a danger? People have been cited, detained and arrested in America for doing nothing more than worshipping their God as they believe, which often requires multiple people to accomplish sacred rites and rituals. For example: Can a person baptize herself or deliver religious sacraments alone? While it is true the Supreme Court appears now in favor of protecting this inalienable and sacred right, it took a new justice and enormous expense to religious groups to enjoin such fiats and overrule poor jurisprudence from other courts.
There are still numerous states and multiple local governments placing arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on religious gatherings. While the government may have a compelling interest during this pandemic to issue some controls, it cannot issue such edicts if the mandate is not narrowly tailored to advance that specific interest or if it fails to remain neutral between secular and religious purposes.
The Supreme Court’s November opinion warned all of us under freedom’s flag that while members of the court are not public health experts, “even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.” And we as citizens should remember our First Amendment liberties cannot be so cavalierly relinquished merely because our government that stands by and watches thousands protest, riot and loot now says our religious sanctuaries must remain empty and orders we must practice our faith individually.
If we surrender our religious freedom today, tomorrow we will forfeit other fundamental liberties that set this nation apart.
Derek Snyder is a Joplin attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.