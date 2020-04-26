Derek Synder: Globe editorial betrays failure to understand protesters

Wednesday’s editorial (Globe, April 22) was stunning. The editorial board expressed its view of recent protests that have taken place and exposed its fundamental lack of understanding for the purpose of the protests. The board’s view demonstrates a failure to properly value our American rights and liberties claimed under the shield of our governing document. Something tells me if the state declared the press to be “nonessential,” the editorial board’s view on the protesters would dramatically change.
In criticizing the protesters while admitting the current death toll isn’t certain, the editorial board asks, “What other event in history has taken 50,000 American lives in less than two months?”
This question isn’t germane unless it’s known that the government’s actions would truly alleviate the danger to the public and be the least restrictive upon its citizens. Until the board comprehends the issue the protesters seek to highlight, then no question on total deaths is proper. All reasonable protesters acknowledge, regardless of the liberal methods of tabulating deaths, that these deaths are tragic. By the way, so are the more than 70,000 abortions performed every month in the U.S. There is also no dispute the stay-at-home orders violate constitutional rights. But the editorial board apparently believes such violations are acceptable. What a pity.
Our rights and liberties are not given to us by our government. We are endowed with them by our creator. It is only under the compact of our Constitution and the laws made by elected officials that the citizenry allows the state to affect our rights. Indeed, the Constitution is a constraint on government, not on its citizens. Therefore, the state should use caution when instituting its police powers to protect the public health and safety. When such powers become necessary, actions should be narrowly tailored to not unreasonably interfere with the exercise of liberties and shouldn’t be done arbitrarily and capriciously. This is the issue addressed by the protesters that the editorial board does not grasp. Our liberties shouldn’t be easily taken or cavalierly surrendered.
By enacting these orders, the state defines what is “essential." In some states, that excludes firearm sales. Thankfully, Missouri law provides these shall not be prohibited during an emergency. In other states, parents have been taken into custody for playing with their children at parks. Churches have been ordered to close their doors. Such attacks on churches have now been enjoined in Kansas. In Kentucky, a federal judge ruled that a local mayor’s prohibition on drive-thru services was “stunning” and “beyond all reason, unconstitutional."
Every day, you can witness the absurdity by driving down Range Line Road. You can shop ’til you drop at Walmart, Target, and grocery and home improvement stores. Lowe’s has had Black Friday-like numbers that surpass its typical seasonal trends. You can walk into Sam’s Club, Walmart or Target and buy electronics, but you can’t at Best Buy. You can be in a crowded parking lot or drive-thru but not be out for a Sunday drive. You can be crammed into a long line or an aisle to purchase toilet paper but not worship at church. Such draconian measures are not narrowly tailored or reasonable and are clearly arbitrary and capricious.
Current data indicates more than 97% of those testing positive will have mild or no symptoms. If recent studies are accurate, the total number infected is actually at least 25 times more than the total positive tests, which would dramatically increase the number of people with mild to no symptoms and drive down the mortality rate. With infectious rates that high, the sobering mortality rate will likely be at or below the flu, which claimed more than 60,000 in the U.S. during the 2017-2018 flu season. Locally, we have had minimal cases and arguably one death but suffer under the same stay-at-home orders. These mitigating measures are unconstitutional, cripple industry — driving some businesses to close forever — and trample on our rights to travel, worship, assemble and conduct trade freely.
While the editorial board tries to figure out why we protest and carry guns, those of us who still value our freedom will be individually protecting ourselves and standing up for our liberties, including those held by the editorial board.
Derek Snyder is a Joplin attorney.
