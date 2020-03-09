Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Gusty breezes and rain showers this morning. Thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.