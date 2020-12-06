Editor's note: A copy of this letter was sent Carthage Mayor Dan Rife.
Mayor Rife:
To say that I was disappointed that you vetoed the face mask ordinance after it had passed 6-4 would be an understatement in the extreme. I was appalled, as were many.
Why, Mayor? According to a recent Joplin Globe editorial, “Despair in front of us," (Nov. 29) you said that you thought the face mask ordinance was an overstep. And to KOAM, you said government shouldn’t be doing anything here. Why?
Science — not politics — guides the need for face masks. That is what flattens the curve, Mayor.
Might I remind you that we are still in a pandemic and the Midwest is on track to be where New York City was in the spring — no beds, not enough staff, and deciding who lives and who dies because there aren’t enough ventilators and other necessary medical equipment to keep all of the seriously ill COVID-19 patients alive.
Mercy Carthage hospital administrator Scott Watkins, who was quoted in the above Globe editorial, told you as much at the Nov. 24 City Council meeting:
"I have news for you: Health care rationing is occurring right now in the state of Missouri. I spoke to the nurse face to face in a little rural hospital in Missouri, and there was a 50-year-old man with a BiPAP machine on, struggling to survive. There was a 30-year-old man who had a better chance. They took the machine off the 50-year-old and put it on the 30-year-old. That's health care rationing, and that's where we're heading.”
Nationwide, this is where we were in November. December is predicted to be much worse: "Hospitalizations more than doubled since the beginning of November, and the United States saw more COVID-19 deaths last month than the pandemic's combined death toll in Australia, Canada, China, Japan and Germany, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. ... Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, predicted last week that the U.S. will likely begin to see close to 4,000 daily deaths in just a matter of days.”
What we are experiencing now is a COVID-19 surge. What we will experience before Christmas is a surge on top of the surge we are now experiencing, according to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
You misused your power, Mayor Rife. Do the right thing and rescind your veto.
Sadly, without any enforcement mechanisms in the ordinance, those who are opposed to it may likely ignore it. There always will be those law-abiding individuals who will not ignore it, which will help some. This is about human lives that are at risk when the hospitals can no longer admit patients because they are too full and when the hospitals that they call to take their patients say "no" because they also are too full. That doesn’t just apply to COVID-19 patients. When hospitals are too full to admit patients, that includes all patients who require immediate hospitalization.
Diann Hays lives in Carthage.
