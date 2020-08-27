Leonard Pitts’ effusive analysis of Michelle Obama’s convention speech (Globe, Aug. 23) requires a response.
He refers to President Donald Trump’s first 31/2 years as president as “perpetual chaos.” It has been somewhat chaotic, instigated largely by threats, plans and promises beginning before his inauguration to depose the president via impeachment. That is where the chaos started.
Michelle Obama highlighted the gigantic “economic collapse” as if it were solely Trump’s fault. This, after more than three years of strong, steady growth of the economy, following eight years of dismally slow, almost imperceptible growth during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office. Trump led us to nearly unprecedented economic growth, stopped only by the COVID-19 virus.
Michelle Obama highlights the pandemic death toll. And yes, it is shocking, far ahead of all free nations. (We don’t know the truth of China’s death toll.) But remember, Trump’s key adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, early on dismissed the potential seriousness of the virus, and in fact told us, “no need to wear a mask.” And the mayor of New York City and New York’s governor urged us all to come and party. Nancy Pelosi likewise invited us to visit her home district in California and party in Chinatown. When Trump stopped inbound flights from China and Europe, there were huge outcries against him.
There is surely an eviction crisis for many. But is it Trump’s fault? I don’t think so. He signed a rushed nearly universal $1,200 payout and an ill-conceived $600 weekly unemployment bonus that ran into July. And there have been efforts to follow up on both measures that would have greatly alleviated a pending “eviction crisis,” but fearing Trump might get credit for the measure, Democrats have totally stood in the way of it, hoping that any disaster will be blamed on the president. But the president did as Obama often did — he took “executive action” to address the need. He decreed a lesser amount of supplemental unemployment pay for the rest of the year.
As for the “betrayal of allies,” who was it who chided our NATO allies to step up and pay their fair share for their defense? Trump. Are the allies paying up feeling betrayed? Again, I don’t think so.
The “caging of immigrant children” was chastised. But remember, the Obama administration did something similar, and the Trump administration halted such actions.
“Violent assaults” are not being perpetrated on “innocent” protesters. President Trump responded only to an assault on federal property — the federal courthouse in Portland. Yes, mistakes were made, but it is legal, lawful and responsible to defend taxpayer property. Local and state officials in many cities have no backbone to stop rioters and looters destroying blocks of private property. Look at Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, Seattle and, yes, Portland, where it still rages. Of course, Obama didn’t mention any of this.
Michelle Obama said, “We know that what’s going on in this country is just not right.” She is right. Never in history has an elected president contended with a never-ending assault on his very existence. And seldom have we seen a president work as hard as Trump and achieve as much as he has, with a robust economy and record low unemployment spread across all ethnic entities, especially Black, Hispanic and Asian.
Never before have we seen a president so staunch in defense of human life, freedom to own arms for self defense, freedom of speech and religious freedom, all of which were coming into serious jeopardy under President Obama and Joe Biden.
The good news is that we get to vote again and choose between a stagnant effort to lead and tell us in effect: “Our best days are behind us” and “Those jobs are not coming back,” or the optimistic, if bellicose, admonition to strive to “Make America Great Again.”
Michelle Obama may have nailed it for Leonard Pitts, but I’ll stand firm in support of our positive aspirations under Donald Trump.
Don Eiken lives in Carthage.
