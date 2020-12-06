Larry Elder (Globe, Oct 18 ) denies the existence of systemic racism. Because much of white America has little direct contact with the consequences of racism, it is hard to recognize them. And because Elder is Black, many Globe readers might assume he has the final word on this issue, but systemic racism is real.
A primary area where we find systemic racism is education. Almost all Black people at the end of the Civil War were illiterate and therefore at a significant disadvantage. Separate and unequal education systems were legal in the U.S. until Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954. Regardless of efforts to desegregate our public schools, many remain predominantly Black, and because schools are funded by local tax bases, many primarily Black schools remain unequal.
Numerous studies document Black students facing systemic racial bias in school discipline. As a result, Black students see white students receiving lesser consequences for the same transgressions. A Stanford University study found that such racial disparities in school discipline are linked to the achievement gap between Black and white students nationwide.
A little-known practice that systematically disadvantaged Black people was redlining, "by which banks and other institutions refuse to offer mortgages or offer worse rates to customers in certain neighborhoods based on their racial and ethnic composition.” Redlining was made worse by zoning restrictions and racially restrictive covenants in real estate contracts that resulted in segregated and typically poor neighborhoods. By the time all of these practices were found to be illegal by the Supreme Court, generations of Black people were economically disadvantaged because home equity is a major way to accrue personal wealth. This practice has led to lower generational wealth being passed down to future generations
There have been many studies documenting the fact that Black people are disproportionately killed during interactions with law enforcement personnel. In addition to the large number of videos documenting unprovoked killing of Black people, The Washington Post has done extensive documentation of such systemic discrimination. Studies like one published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science (June 18) established statistically reliable evidence of anti-Black racial disparities in the killing of unarmed Americans by police in 2015-16. Elder cites only one non-peer-reviewed study by an economist, posted on a private nonprofit organization’s website to deny the existence of such systemic violence.
Often, rogue law enforcement violence occurs during traffic stops. Multiple studies across the U.S. have documented the disproportionate traffic stops of people of color.
“Data released by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt shows the disparity between Black and white drivers being pulled over in Missouri last year was the highest recorded in the almost two decades since the state first began compiling data,” The Associated Press reported on Nov. 14, 2019. These data show that last year, “Black drivers in Missouri are 91% more likely than white motorists to be pulled over by police.”
It should be noted that the discovery of a higher-level crime during these stops, such as finding drugs or stolen property, occurred proportionately less frequently for Blacks than for whites.
Employment is another aspect of life in which systemic racism exists. A Harvard Business School study found that companies are more than twice as likely to call minority applicants for interviews if they submit "whitened" resumes than candidates who reveal their race.
Finally, there is systemic bias in our health care system. It is well documented that Black people are infected and die from COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate.
“The impact of health care racism is evident in statistics about Black health across the board: Black women are 22% more likely to die from heart disease and 71% more likely to die from cervical cancer than white women. Black people who give birth are 243% more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth, and Black infants are twice as likely to die before they turn 1 compared to white people. People of color experience higher rates of otherwise preventable or manageable conditions, including diabetes, stroke, heart disease and cancer — Black people are 77% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than White people,” msn.com reported on June 4.
One might be tempted to attribute this effect to economic factors, and while economic factors are in fact a major portion of the effect, much research tells us that it isn’t the whole story. According to the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, doctors in emergency departments are less likely to: classify Black and Latinx children as requiring emergency care compared with white or Asian children; admit Black or Latinx children to the hospital after visiting the ED; order blood tests, CT scans, or X-rays for Black, Latinx, or Asian children compared with white children.
“A systematic review of studies on implicit bias among health care providers indicated 31 of the 37 studies reviewed suggested evidence of bias toward Black and brown people,” MSN reported.
If we are able to take in this information, we can recognize that there is systemic racism in all these aspects of Black lives. Racism isn’t just a cost to Black people and other people of color; it is a cost to our whole social and economic system. Discrimination of any kind, whether it is sexism or racism, costs you and society in very concrete ways.
What discoveries were not made? What great teacher did not teach? What great leader did we not get to follow? What cost is there to our own health and happiness when we experience the negative emotions generated by racism? It is our moral obligation, our obligation to society and our obligation to ourselves to struggle to free ourselves of this burden of systemic racism, regardless of whether Larry Elder acknowledges it.
Doug Brooks, of Joplin, is chairman of the Southwest Missouri Democrats.
