“Because I said so!”
We hated it when our parents wanted us to do something without stating a reason. Why was the 2020 presidential election a fraud? Because Donald Trump said so. There literally is no other reason to believe the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.
The facts were provided by Trump’s own appointees. Attorney General William Barr determined, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Chris Krebs, Trump's Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, declared the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”
No court has found in Trump’s favor in any of the lawsuits challenging the election. Audits generated by Republican legislatures in Arizona, Texas and Michigan found no fraud. Georgia’s votes were counted three times. The Associated Press followed up on every fraud claim in all the states disputed by Trump. All of those cases combined represented only 15-hundredths of 1% of Biden's winning margin in those states. If still in doubt, consider how impossible it would be in a fraud of the scale proposed by Trump for not one person to have confessed.
Reality is suspended, and a very large percentage of American voters believe the results of the election are illegitimate. Why? Because they badly want it to be true. Selective attention, rationalization and denial allow us to access only information sources and facts confirming our beliefs, to alter reality to fit our perceptions, and to exclude emotionally unacceptable information.
Other mechanisms allow us to reframe those altered facts to the abstract. It becomes a righteous cause, a matter of good vs. evil, of salvation vs. destruction, the belief that a life-or-death threat exists. Facts become immaterial. We are at war and the other side must be beaten at all costs. The end justifies the means.
This is where a large number of Republicans are now. They believe because their leaders say it’s so. The more extreme the position taken, the more powerful the emotional commitment of their followers. The followers themselves then become a potent force. If their leaders vary from the script, they are punished, such as Trump being booed for encouraging people to get vaccinated. This process creates a vicious cycle between leader and follower, ever pushing each other to more extreme positions.
At a recent meeting of Turning Point USA, a right-wing youth organization with 250,000 members in chapters all over the country, a participant was applauded when he said, “This is tyranny, when do we get to use the guns? ... I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
In a democracy, killing people is unnecessary. One only needs to control who votes or how votes are counted. Placing impediments in any process reduces the likelihood that someone will participate. Republicans in legislatures across the country are implementing such impediments. These range from restrictions on absentee voting to closing polling places in areas of heavy Democratic turnout.
However, the most egregious actions have been by legislatures attempting to pass laws that allow them to directly control election outcomes.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 10 bills were introduced in seven states during 2021 that would have directly empowered partisan officials to change or overturn election results. In Missouri, House Bill 1301 provided that the General Assembly “shall retain its authority to name presidential electors in cases of fraud.” “The law appears to leave it to the legislature to determine whether fraud exists.” The bill would “allow the legislature to meet and act by joint resolution without the signature of the governor.”
Proposed legislation in Georgia would allow the “Republican-controlled State Election Board to replace ... county election boards.” “The county at the top of the list for state intervention is Fulton County, the heavily Democratic population center of metro Atlanta.” Other legislation would replace the secretary of state as the chairperson of the State Election Board and replace them with an appointee of the General Assembly. These are examples of fundamentally undemocratic efforts to control election outcomes.
Republicans who can slip the surly bonds of selective attention, rationalization and denial need to choose.
The future of our democracy needs you to assess the nature of your emotional commitment. Is it to Trumpism and Trump’s Big Lie or to a post-Trump era that will allow us to resume our rational disagreements over the issues that should determine our country’s future?
